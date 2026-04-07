KCCLA & LTI Korea Host Korean Literature Series

Event Poster April 15th Event April 16th Event April 17th Event April 18th Event

<Korean Literature: The Language of Love and the Future>

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ▶ Event Title: < Korean Literature : The Language of Love and the Future>▶ Organizers: Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA), Literature Translation Institute of Korea (LTI Korea)▶ Dates: April 15 (Wed) – April 19 (Sun), 2026▶ Venues: KCCLA, CSU San Bernardino, Pio Pico Library, University of Southern California (USC)▶ Inquiries : Michelle Noh young@kccla.orgThe Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (Director: Haedon Lee) and the Literature Translation Institute of Korea (President: Sooyong Jeon), an affiliate of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will jointly host a five-day program from April 15 to 19, bringing Korean authors to meet readers in the United States. The two organizations will present a conversation series titled “Korean Literature: The Language of Love and the Future” and participate in the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books with a Korean literature exhibition booth.The conversation series will feature leading voices in contemporary Korean literature, including novelists Sang Young Park and Cheon Seon Ran, poet Lee Min-ha, as well as Korean American authors gaining recognition in the U.S., such as novelist Crystal Hana Kim and poet Jennifer Kwon Dobbs. At a time when global interest in Korean literature continues to grow—highlighted by major international awards including Nobel Prize—this gathering will showcase diverse literary perspectives and provide an opportunity for authors and readers to engage directly.The program begins with an opening ceremony on April 15 at Ari Hall in KCCLA, followed by “Meet the Author” sessions from April 16 to 18. A special panel discussion, “Korean Literature Across Borders: Voices of Love and the Future,” will take place on April 17 at California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), featuring all five authors. This event is part of the 11th Korean Festival hosted by CSUSB and is expected to introduce Korean literature to a broader local and student audience.Individual author talks will also be accompanied by special screenings of film and musical. Prior to the conversations, the film adaptation of Love in the Big City and the musical A Thousand Blues, both from the books originally written by Sang Young Park and Cheon Seon Ran, will be presented, offering audiences a chance to experience Korean literature across different media. In addition, a special session at the Pio Pico Library in Koreatown on April 18 will feature poet Lee Min-ha Lee and critic Kang Dong-ho, providing deeper insights into Korean poetry.From April 18 to 19, a Korean literature exhibition booth (#980/Black) will be operated at the USC campus during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Combining LTI Korea’s curated book display with KCCLA’s Korean cultural experience programs, the booth will introduce visitors to both Korean literature and broader aspects of Korean culture. Book sales and author signings will offer the readers a rare opportunity to interact directly with the authors.As part of its inaugural “Korean Literature Month 2026,” KCCLA is presenting a wide range of programs—including exhibition, festival, and lectures—to promote Korean literature to local audiences. More information is available on the KCCLA website ( https://la.korean-culture.org/en/1949/board/1505/read/143130 ).Director Haedon Lee of KCCLA stated, “This event serves as a meaningful platform for direct exchange between Korean and American readers through literature, the foundational content of Korean culture. We will continue to expand opportunities for Korean authors and readers in the U.S. to connect through diverse literary programs.”/End/

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