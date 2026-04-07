STEM Coding Lab Appoints Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas to Board of Directors

I believe STEM education is essential for all students, as it equips them with critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world.” — Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEM Coding Lab (SCL), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing computer science education to K-8 students, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas to its Board of Directors.Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas, Superintendent of the Clairton City School District, is an accomplished education leader with a distinguished career spanning teaching and administrative roles. She made history as the first Black female superintendent at Clairton, and is recognized for advancing student achievement, supporting educators, and championing innovative, real-world learning initiatives, including expanded access to STEM education.Upon accepting her appointment, Dr. Allen-Thomas remarked, “I am truly honored and grateful to have been unanimously selected to serve on the STEM Coding Lab board. I believe STEM education is essential for all students, as it equips them with critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world. I look forward to bringing my experience, passion, and commitment to expanding equitable opportunities for students in support of the organization’s mission.”Viv Penninti, Chairman and Founder of STEM Coding Lab, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, ‘We are honored to welcome Dr. Tamara Allen-Thomas, superintendent of the Clairton City School District. Her leadership in underserved communities reflects a deep commitment to expanding STEM access and creating meaningful, real-world learning experiences—central to our mission of ensuring no child is left behind in the digital age. With her guidance, we are confident that SCL will continue to expand its impact for K–8 students.STEM Coding Lab is committed to bridging the digital divide by offering high-quality computer science/STEM/AI education to K-8 children in underserved communities who might not otherwise have access to these valuable learning opportunities.For more information about STEM Coding Lab and its mission, please visit:About STEM Coding LabSTEM Coding Lab is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2017, with the mission of providing K-8 children living in underserved communities with CS/AI/STEM skills needed to succeed in a digital economy. SCL delivers 180+ classes every week across more than 30 schools and institutions to more than 4,300 K-8 children. Programming is primarily delivered during the school day (70%) and after school (15%), with the remainder through summer camps and special events. SCL’s educators deliver an experiential, hands-on learning model grounded in robotics and game design. More than 80% of participating students are eligible for Title I federal free lunch, and SCL has maintained a 100% retention rate among its school partners. For more information, please visit our website www.stemcodinglab.org , or email info@stemcodingpa.org

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