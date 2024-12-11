STEM Coding Lab Appoints Melissa Fuller as Chief Executive Officer

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEM Coding Lab (SCL), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing computer science education to K-8 students in under-resourced communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Fuller as the Chief Executive Officer of the organization.Ms. Fuller was most recently the Vice President of Operations at the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania, and was also the former Southwest Regional Director for the YWCA. She brings a wealth of non-profit experience leading large teams and has overseen numerous “Early Childhood Education” programs across her 20+ year non-profit career.Upon accepting her appointment, Ms. Fuller remarked, "I am honored to join STEM Coding Lab. Computer Science and STEM education is the key to unlocking employment opportunities for K-8 children in underserved communities, in partnership with schools, donors, and community-based organizations. Improving digital literacy is critical for our children to become innovators and not just users, and I look forward to promoting our cause across the country."Viv Penninti, Chair and Founder of STEM Coding Lab, expressed his enthusiasm for Ms. Fuller’s appointment, saying, "The Board of SCL is delighted to announce the hiring of Melissa as our Chief Executive Officer. Her lifelong pursuit and passion for helping children is 100% aligned with SCL’s mission, and with her guidance and leadership, we are confident that SCL will continue to expand our reach and transform the lives of countless children, empowering them to thrive in a technology-driven world.”STEM Coding Lab is committed to bridging the digital divide by offering high-quality computer science education to K-8 children, in underserved communities, who might not otherwise have access to these valuable learning opportunities.For more information about STEM Coding Lab and its mission, please visit www.stemcodinglab.org About STEM Coding LabSTEM Coding Lab is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2017, with the mission of providing K-8 children living in underserved communities with the computer skills needed to succeed in a digital economy. STEM Coding Lab currently provides in-school and after-school classes in basic programming constructs, scratch programming, robotics, animation, and other introductory courses using both in-person and online delivery formats. STEM Coding Lab currently reaches 3,700+ children in 30+ schools/institutions at 50+ locations in Allegheny County. For more information, please visit our website www.stemcodinglab.org , or email info@stemcodinglab.org.

