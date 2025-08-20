STEM Coding Lab Appoints Roberto Capriotti to Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEM Coding Lab (SCL), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing computer science education to K-8 students, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roberto Capriotti to its Board of Directors.Mr. Capriotti, a Partner at the K&L Gates law firm, Roberto Capriotti focuses his practice on intellectual property law, primarily in the preparation, prosecution, and litigation of high technology patents, trademarks, and copyrights. Prior to joining K&L Gates, Mr. Capriotti held various positions as a patent agent and as an electronics design engineer where he designed microprocessor embedded systems including telecommunication devices, sensors, and instruments for various industries.Upon accepting his appointment, Mr. Capriotti remarked, “I am deeply honored to be elected to the SCL board and grateful for the board's unanimous confidence. It is a privilege to take on this responsibility, and I am enthusiastic about my role. I look forward to contributing to SCL's continued success and growth, working alongside such a talented and dedicated team.”Viv Penninti, Chairman and Founder of STEM Coding Lab, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Capriotti’s appointment, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Roberto to our Board of Directors. His vast experience with local and international high technology firms and with new product innovation and patents is aligned with our mission of providing K-8 children with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly AI driven digital world. With his guidance, we are confident that SCL will continue to have a meaningful impact on all our K–8 children.”STEM Coding Lab is committed to bridging the digital divide by offering high-quality computer science/STEM/AI education to K-8 children in underserved communities who might not otherwise have access to these valuable learning opportunities.For more information about STEM Coding Lab and its mission, please visit:About STEM Coding LabSTEM Coding Lab is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2017, with the mission of providing underserved K-8 children with the computer skills needed to succeed in a digital economy. STEM Coding Lab currently provides in-school and after-school classes in basic programming constructs, scratch programming, web design, and other introductory courses using both online and in-person delivery formats. STEM Coding Lab currently reaches 4,200+ children at nearly 20+ different school districts and institutions across Allegheny County. For more information please visit our website www.stemcodinglab.org , or email info@stemcodinglab.org.

