Traffic Alert - Route 4, Killington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 4, Killington has both lanes obstructed in the area of between Pico and Killington Town Office due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for Until Further Notice. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.