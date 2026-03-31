Celebrate National Ranch Water Day on April 11 at Ranch 616 in Austin — Where the Iconic Cocktail Was Born

On Saturday, April 11 from 3-6 pm, Ranch 616 in Austin invites the community to come together for National Ranch Water Day. Founded in 1999 by the late Chef Kevin Williamson, Ranch 616 is an iconic South Texas-style icehouse located in the heart of downtown Austin. Known as the birthplace of the original Ranch Water cocktail, Ranch 616 blends bold West Texas flavors with Gulf Coast seafood and Hill Country classics.

Chicken Shit Bingo, Live Music, $2 Frito Pies & $10 Ranch Waters for The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAMM)

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a city known for its character, its music, and its legendary local spots, there’s no better way to celebrate than by supporting the places and people that make Austin… Austin. On Saturday, April 11 from 3-6 pm, Ranch 616 invites the community to come together for National Ranch Water Day—a lively afternoon honoring an iconic drink, a beloved local business, and a great cause. This annual fiesta is more than just a party; it’s a celebration of Austin’s independent spirit and the institutions that have helped define it.

Guests can look forward to:

- Chicken Shit Bingo (4–6 PM) — the crowd favorite from Ginny’s Little Longhorn Saloon

- $2 Frito Pies

- $10 Ranch Waters, with $2 from every drink benefiting HAAM

- Live music featuring Tate Mayeux, photo ops, and a laid-back, come-as-you-are atmosphere

Long before Ranch Water became a beloved international cocktail, it was born at Ranch 616 back in 1999. Founder Kevin Williamson first mixed tequila, lime, and Topo Chico for hunting trips with his father—before introducing it to guests at Ranch 616, where it quickly became one of Austin’s most recognizable cocktails.

More than two decades later, Ranch 616 remains a cornerstone of Austin’s culture—an independent, homegrown business that continues to bring people together. As we see so many Austin icons closing their doors forever, events like National Ranch Water Day are a reminder of why supporting local businesses matters now more than ever.

That same spirit of community extends to the event’s charitable mission. A portion of proceeds from every Ranch Water sold will benefit Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, helping provide affordable healthcare to the city’s working musicians—the very people who shape Austin’s soundtrack. Guests can also donate through on-site QR codes.

Just great people, a great cause, and a chance to celebrate one of Austin’s most iconic creations—right where it all began.

About Ranch 616

Founded in 1998 by the late Chef Kevin Williamson, Ranch 616 is an iconic South Texas-style icehouse located in the heart of downtown Austin. Known as the birthplace of the original Ranch Water cocktail, Ranch 616 blends bold West Texas flavors with Gulf Coast seafood and Hill Country classics. With its vibrant atmosphere, legendary patio, and commitment to keeping Austin’s spirit alive, Ranch 616 has become a beloved gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Today, the restaurant continues to honor Kevin’s legacy by celebrating great food, inventive cocktails, and the creative soul of the city. @Ranch616

About HAAM

The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) provides access to affordable healthcare for Austin’s low-income, working musicians, with a mission to keep music in Austin alive and well. Learn more: www.myhaam.org/our-story

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