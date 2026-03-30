Seed to Skin Tuscany Launches Restorative Collection for Barrier Repair and Sensitive Skin

The Restorative Collection from Seed to Skin includes two clinical skincare treatments, The Rescue Cleanse and The Recovery Cream, proven to restore balance, soothe sensitivity, and heal visible signs of reactivity. Designed as a rich, restorative treatment that delivers intense hydration, The Recovery Cream acts as a skin barrier repair, leaving the complexion smooth, even, and comforted. The Restorative Collection provides a complete solution for skin in distress, grounded in scientific precision and proven by clinical testing, preserving the potent efficacy that defines every Seed to Skin creation.

The Rescue Cleanse and Recovery Cream Represent a New Chapter in Clinical Skincare

TUSCANY, ITALY, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seed to Skin Tuscany has launched a new clinically tested barrier repair skincare collection designed for sensitive, inflamed, and reactive skin. The Restorative Collection includes two clinical skincare treatments, The Rescue Cleanse and The Recovery Cream, proven to restore balance, soothe sensitivity, and heal visible signs of reactivity. Together, they provide a complete solution for skin in distress, grounded in scientific precision and proven by clinical testing, preserving the potent efficacy that defines every Seed to Skin creation.

In a 28-day clinical study, users of the Restorative Collection reported visibly calmer skin, improved hydration and reduced sensitivity after daily use. Participants consistently described their skin as calmer, softer and more resilient, with visible improvements in tone and texture.

● Redness decreased by up to 23.5% after 28 days, with visible improvement within the first week of use.

● Dryness reduced by 30.8% and hydration remained consistently higher across the testing period.

● TEWL (transepidermal water loss) decreased by 1.9%, supporting enhanced barrier repair.

● Itchiness reduced by 36%, confirming a significant improvement in overall comfort and sensory balance.

● Burning sensations decreased dramatically, by up to 57.9%, with subjects reporting skin that felt noticeably calmer, firmer, and visibly healthier.

By targeting the biological pathways of inflammation, barrier dysfunction, and oxidative stress, The Rescue Cleanse and The Recovery Cream achieve visible transformation while remaining 100% biocompatible.

A glycerin-to-silk soothing cleanser, The Rescue Cleanse ($128) emulsifies on the skin, transforming daily cleansing into a curative treatment. Upon contact with water, the lustrous oil emulsifies into a gentle balm, effortlessly lifting away impurities, pollution particles, and excess sebum while soothing distressed skin and promoting long-term resilience.

The cleanser’s key natural ingredients include anti-inflammatory pink mineral clay and botanicals like hypericum and calendula macerated in rice bran oil, Rosa Damascena, and Sicilian prickly pear. Antioxidant plant extracts like olive leaf and Capparis spinosa (capper bud) combine with barrier-strengthening lipids like camelina sativa, nigella sativa (black seed), avocado, and tamanu. The result is a blend of soothing ingredients for sensitive skin, creating a complexion that feels purified yet comforted, smooth, and free from tightness.

Designed as a rich, restorative treatment that delivers intense hydration, The Recovery Cream ($290) acts as a skin barrier repair, leaving the complexion smooth, even, and comforted. Its luxuriously rich yet easily absorbed texture cocoons the skin, creating an immediate sensation of comfort while long-term actives work to re-establish structural integrity and cellular balance and reduce redness.

It is made from hypericum and calendula macerated in rice bran oil, reishi mushroom ferment, licorice root extract, acacia catechu wood extract, Chinese prickly ash, resveratrol, copper peptides, and a number of calming and replenishing botanical extracts including bisabolol, caper bud extract, olive leaf extract, nigella sativa, rosa damascena, meadowfoam seed oil, and Sicilian prickly pear. Forming a biomimetic complex, the ingredients in the sensitive skincare treatment mirror the skin’s own architecture, working in harmony to reduce inflammation, rebuild barrier strength, and restore radiance.

The Restorative Collection sets a new benchmark in the treatment of reactive skin, offering not just relief but true restoration. Each product is grounded in science, transparent in formulation, and proven in independent clinical testing, offering those with reactive skin a trusted solution backed by efficacy. With this launch, Seed to Skin Tuscany redefines what it means to treat sensitivity: a collection that restores not only balance, but confidence, offering skin the freedom to thrive in comfort, health and equilibrium.

ABOUT SEED TO SKIN TUSCANY

Seed to Skin Tuscany is an award-winning skincare and spa line dedicated to a holistic 360° approach to ethical consciousness. From soil health to formulation, we control every step of the production process with meticulously cultivated ingredients from the certified organic farm at Borgo Santo Pietro and a network of selected partners equally dedicated to sustainability and excellence. Each ingredient is carefully traced and tested in our on-site lab to guarantee purity, efficacy, and safety. Our formulations blend supercharged wild-harvested ingredients with natural extracts, harnessing Green Molecular Science to unlock nature’s healing potency at unprecedented levels. This enables us to provide skincare solutions that harmonise with the skin’s innate regenerative mechanisms and deliver effective and clinically proven results. For more information on the Restorative Collection from Seed to Skin Tuscany, please visit www.seedtoskin.com/the-restorative-collection.

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