Justrite Safety Group Launches MightyBerm™ Polyethylene Berms

Mighty Berm in use on a manufacturing floor.

A cost-effective, dependable solution for temporary spill containment in demanding field conditions

Customers need cost-effective, temporary spill containment that performs reliably, MightyBerms offer a practical solution to manage spill risks efficiently across a wide range of applications.” — Todd Beak, Vice President and General Manager

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justrite Safety Group, a global leader in industrial safety solutions, today announced the launch of its MightyBerm™ Polyethylene Berms, a new line of economical, high-performance spill containment berms designed for industrial professionals who need reliable, temporary containment in the field.Engineered for one-time or limited-use applications, MightyBerms™ berms provide an effective and affordable way to contain hazardous liquids while supporting compliance with EPA and SPCC regulations. Their portable, disposable design makes them especially well-suited for operations where convenience, speed, and cost control are critical.Meeting the Need for Practical, Temporary ContainmentAcross industries such as oil and gas, construction, utilities, municipal services, agriculture, and equipment rental, teams often require spill containment solutions that are easy to deploy and suited for temporary applications.“We recognize that many customers need cost-effective, temporary spill containment that performs reliably in the field,” said Todd Beak, Vice President and General Manager. “MightyBerms allow us to expand our offering with a practical solution that helps teams manage spill risks efficiently across a wide range of applications.”Built for Stability, Durability, and Ease of UseMightyBerm™ Polyethylene Berms are designed to perform in real-world environments, combining rugged materials with thoughtful engineering to ensure reliable containment under demanding conditions.Key features include:• Dual-layer sidewalls that enhance stability and help prevent leaks on uneven terrain• Grommet-reinforced corner folds that withstand stress from drive-ins and drive-outs• Galvanized steel support rods that resist corrosion and provide dependable structural support• Snag-free rod design for fast setup without damaging berm material• Rugged 40 mil LLDPE construction that stands up to oils, fuels, and harsh chemicalsManufactured in the USA, MightyBerms™ are built for consistent quality and reliable field performance.Designed for Efficiency and ComplianceMightyBerms™ help organizations:• Support compliance with EPA and SPCC regulations• Protect workers, soil, and water sources from hazardous spills• Reduce operational complexity with a disposable, easy-to-deploy solution• Manage spill risks efficiently in temporary environmentsVersatile Across ApplicationsMightyBerms™ Polyethylene Berms are ideal for a wide range of applications, including:• Equipment maintenance and cleaning• Temporary hazardous liquid storage• Containment for generators, pumps, and transformers• Construction site fuel and chemical management• Agricultural use for storage of fertilizers and pesticidesAvailabilityMightyBerms™ Polyethylene Berms are now available through the Justrite website and authorized distribution network.About Justrite Safety Group:Justrite Safety Group is a leading provider of industrial safety products, specializing in solutions that protect people, property, and the environment. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to quality, Justrite Safety Group products are trusted by professionals worldwide. To learn more visit our website: https://www.justritesafetygroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.