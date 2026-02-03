JUSTRITE SAFETY GROUP ACCELERATES GLOBAL GROWTH STRATEGY WITH NEW CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT LEADERSHIP

Adam Kane, Head of Corporate Development and Mergers & Acquisitions

A century-old manufacturer sharpens focus on innovation, new product development, and strategic acquisitions to build the next 100 years of safety.

We’re focused not on acquisitions for size alone, but on strategic moves that reshape our capabilities, strengthen innovation, and position us to lead in an increasingly connected global environment.” — Adam Kane

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justrite Safety Group (JSG), a global manufacturer in industrial safety and environmental protection, is advancing an ambitious phase of growth centered on innovation, portfolio expansion, and international reach. As part of this strategy, JSG has appointed Adam Kane as Head of Corporate Development and Mergers & Acquisitions to drive the company’s next chapter of transformation.Over the past decade, JSG has expanded rapidly by leveraging acquisitions to strengthen its portfolio and become a leading manufacturer in differentiated workplace safety products. With a large global manufacturing footprint, customer reach and a vast distribution network, the group has integrated 20 acquisitions.With a 100 year legacy of protecting people, property and the planet by advancing safety and compliance, JSG is now recalibrating for the future—investing heavily in new product development, advanced manufacturing techniques, and strategic acquisitions that will expand the company’s capabilities and drive the future of workplace safety worldwide.“Our mission is to help customers comply with safety and environmental regulations while operating efficiently with an ecosystem of safety products,” said Ankush Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Justrite Safety Group. “We will continue to bring innovative and high-quality products to meet the complex landscape of industrial safety. Adam’s expertise in reshaping portfolios through M&A will be central to that journey.”Kane brings over 15 years of experience leading corporate development and acquisition initiatives at globally recognized companies including SGS, The Hershey Company, and McCormick & Company, following earlier roles in investment banking. He has led or executed more than 30 transactions, helping large organizations expand into new categories, geographies, and technologies through disciplined, high impact deal making.“Justrite is at the forefront of an exciting evolution in industrial safety,” said Adam Kane, Head of Corporate Development and M&A. “We’re focused not on acquisitions for size alone, but on strategic moves that reshape our capabilities, strengthen innovation, and position us to lead in an increasingly connected global environment.”By aligning innovation, investment, and organizational strategy, JSG aims to continue “building the next 100 years of safety”—scaling both its reach and its responsibility in protecting people, property and the planet around the world.##ABOUT JUSTRITE SAFETY GROUPJustrite Safety Group is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of mission-critical safety products that simplify workplace safety and regulatory compliance to protect people, property, and the environment. For over a century, the company has helped protect where the world works by identifying workplace vulnerabilities and guiding customers in creating integrated ecosystems of safety. With a portfolio of complementary brands, Justrite Safety Group delivers industrial safety solutions across chemical and environmental safety, facility safety, and jobsite motion safety for a wide range of industries. Backed by deep regulatory expertise, its specialists work with customers to design solutions that meet or exceed applicable codes while improving productivity and reducing risk. For more information, visit www.justritesafetygroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.