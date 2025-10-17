Justrite Launches Utili-Guard+™ Safety Cabinet: Setting a New Standard in Flammable Storage

Justrite, a global leader in industrial safety solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Utili-Guard+™ Flammable Safety Cabinet.

IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Justrite Launches Utili-Guard +™ Safety Cabinet: Setting a New Standard in Flammable StorageDeerfield, IL October 17, 2025 - Justrite, a global leader in industrial safety solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Utili-Guard+™ Flammable Safety Cabinet. Designed for today’s fast-paced and demanding work environments, the Utili-Guard+ Flammable Safety Cabinet redefines industry expectations by combining safety, exceptional organizational flexibility, and regulatory compliance in one innovative solution.Enhanced Safety. Outstanding Organization. Total flexibility.The Utili-Guard+ Flammable Safety Cabinet is designed and engineered to offer outstanding protection and streamline workflow with its increased storage capacity.Key features include:• Offers up to 28% more storage capacity than standard cabinets.• Maximized Interior Space: A four-inch deeper cabinet design accommodates door storage attachments without compromising the main storage capacity.• Versatile Door Storage System: Customizable attachments allow for secure, door-mounted storage of aerosol cans, spray bottles, caulk tubes, and small canisters, keeping frequently used flammable liquids, visible and accessible.• Advanced Safety and Compliance: The cabinet meets OSHA, NFPA, and IFC standards, is FM approved, and undergoes a rigorous 30-point quality checklist before shipping.• Dual-Flame Arrestors: Two vents with built-in flame arresters at the top and bottom provide superior vapor ventilation.• Leakproof 2" Containment Sump: Captures spills and leaks, meeting EPA requirements for hazardous liquid storage.• Self-Closing, Soft-Close Doors: Concealed mechanisms ensure secure, obstruction-free closure every time.• Flexible Installation and Productivity• Multiple Base Options: Choose from tower, forklift, or standard self-leveling feet for easy mobility, cleaning, and adaptability to any workspace.• Scalable for Any Operation: Available in 30, 45, and 90-gallon capacities to suit operations of any size.• Enhanced Workflow Efficiency: Door-mounted storage reduces clutter, enhances access, and boosts productivity.• Built for Durability and Longevity• 18-Gauge Double-Wall Steel Construction: Provides robust fire resistance with a 1.5" insulating air space.• Chemical-Resistant Powder-Coat Finish: Ensures long-term protection against corrosion and maintains a high-gloss appearance.• Fully Welded Construction: Guarantees structural integrity and compliance for years of reliable service.• Made in the USA with high quality steel with tight tolerances to prevent air gaps.• The New Benchmark in Flammable Storage“The Utili-Guard+ Flammable Safety Cabinet is more than just a safety cabinet, it’s a productivity tool that transforms how facilities store and access flammable materials,” said David Harvey, VP, Engineering & Product Development. “By integrating advanced safety features with next-generation organization, we’re helping our customers create safer, more efficient workplaces.”For more information about the Utili-Guard+ Flammable Safety Cabinet or to request a quote, please contact Justrite today.About Justrite:Justrite is a leading provider of industrial safety products, specializing in solutions that protect people, property, and the environment. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to quality, Justrite products are trusted by professionals worldwide.

