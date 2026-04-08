The Scofield Group Announces March 2026 Top Producers
Five standout agents recognized for another strong month of sales performance at one of Las Vegas’s leading real estate teams
March 2026 Top Producers:
Ilona Fedorko — $2,185,000
Tony Leeventan — $1,535,000
William Pachinger — $1,181,000
Ricardo Pichardo — $1,024,000
Sahand Davarpanah — $931,888
Collectively, these agents exemplify the team’s high-performance standards and commitment to consistent production at scale. Notably, 80% of these top producers were RealTrends verified for production in 2025, reinforcing the team’s alignment with nationally recognized performance benchmarks.
March 2026 Team Performance:
42 Closed Transactions
$17,073,696 Total Sales Volume
Year-to-Date Performance (2026):
123 Closed Transactions
$51,194,680 Total Sales Volume
“The consistency at the top of our organization is not by accident—it’s built through systems, accountability, and a commitment to execution,” said Kirby Scofield, Team Leader of The Scofield Group. “These agents continue to raise the bar, and their results reflect the standard we operate at as a team.”
The Scofield Group continues to scale its operations while maintaining a focus on production, agent development, and client results, positioning itself as a dominant force in the Las Vegas real estate market.
About The Scofield Group
The Scofield Group is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based real estate team serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the greater Las Vegas market. Known for elite performance, structured systems, and high-level agent development, the team consistently ranks among top-producing groups in the region. Learn more at https://scofieldgroup.com
Kirby Scofield
Scofield Group
+1 7022194615
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Scoield Group in Las Vegas Top Producers March 2026
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