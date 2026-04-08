TCG Process and Indicom Announce a Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Document Services

Indicom and TCG Process

MILAN, ITALY, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCG Process, an international company specializing in intelligent process orchestration, announces a new partnership with Indicom, a leader in document management and BPO (Business Process Outsourcing).The agreement was established with a specific goal: to help organizations overcome the limitations of traditional document management models by introducing a more structured, scalable, and governable approach.Indicom will integrate OCTO, TCG Process’s platform designed to orchestrate end-to-end processes, combining automation, artificial intelligence, and integration with enterprise systems.This synergy enables document services to evolve toward a model where operational efficiency is paired with complete process control, even in high-volume and complex environments.“In recent years, we’ve seen many companies invest in technologies to automate document processes, but without a real level of orchestration,” comments Luigi Petucco, CEO of TCG Process.“The result is often a collection of disconnected tools. With this partnership, we want to bring a different model to the market: governed, transparent, and scalable processes, in which AI and automation operate within a controlled framework.”From an operational perspective, the collaboration represents a natural evolution for Indicom as well.“We handle very high volumes of documents for enterprise clients every day,” says Gigi Porro, CEO of Indicom.“What really makes the difference today is not just the ability to process large amounts of data, but to do so with precision, continuity, and control. Integration with OCTO allows us to take a giant leap forward: more governance, more flexibility, and a solid technological foundation on which to build increasingly advanced services, while always keeping in mind the value of the human expertise of Indicom’s resources.”________________________________________An advanced model for document servicesThanks to the partnership, Indicom will be able to strengthen its offering by introducing:• centralized process orchestration• integration between document capture, AI, and workflow• hybrid human + automation management• adaptability to different regulated sectors (finance, insurance, utilities, public administration)The result is a more efficient operational model, but above all one that is more controllable and sustainable over time.For TCG Process, the agreement represents a further step in the development of its partner ecosystem in Italy, with a focus on companies capable of combining operational expertise with enterprise-scale delivery capabilities.The combination of platform and service enables the company to address one of the market’s key needs: moving from isolated automations to truly orchestrated processes.

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