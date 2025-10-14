TCG Process Integrates LandingAI's Agentic Document Extraction (ADE), Expanding Options for AI-Driven Document Workflows

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCG Process, a leading provider of intelligent automation and document processing (IDP) solutions, announced their inclusion in LandingAI’s Builder Program and the Integration of LandingAI’s Agentic Document Extraction within their flagship OCTO platform.LandingAI’s Builder Program has been created to help developers easily integrate their powerful Agentic Document Extraction (ADE) APIs. The program offers priority support, early feature access, higher rate limits, and go-to-market support to help organizations confidently develop and scale enterprise applications powered by ADE.TCG Process’ OCTO platform is a powerful, no-code process automation platform used by organizations to orchestrate and automate complex, document-centric workflows. The platform transforms unstructured data from documents into actionable business information, helping organizations drive accuracy, efficiency and compliance across critical operations.With over 140 pre-built automation activities, OCTO enables users to design and deploy end-to-end document workflows quickly – leveraging AI services for data extraction, validation bots to ensure accuracy, workflow orchestration tools, and now a new LandingAI activity, which integrate ADE directly into the automation ecosystem.“We’re honored to be among the first partners in LandingAI’s new Builder Program and to introduce LandingAI’s ADE in OCTO,” said Neil Walker, Head of Product at TCG Process. “This collaboration gives our customers even more flexibility to harness AI in a secure, controlled environment.”“We designed the Builder Program to help organizations build, launch, and scale with confidence,” said Tony Li, VP of Partnerships and BD at LandingAI. “We’re excited to welcome TCG Process into the ADE ecosystem and help them bring powerful, real-world solutions to life.”About TCG ProcessTCG Process is a global software company with an extensive history in helping organizations automate their content-heavy business processes. The TCG Process platform, OCTO, combines a comprehensive suite of automation capabilities, enabling organizations to quickly build and deploy automated process applications. When combined with its purpose-built intelligent document processing solution, DocProStar, enterprises can ensure their business is being driven by precise, accurate information.For more information visit www.tcgprocess.com and follow TCG Process on LinkedIn.About LandingAILandingAI™ delivers advanced agentic vision technologies that enable enterprises to unlock actionable intelligence from unstructured visual data—across documents and images. Our technologies empower leading organizations to build, deploy, and scale custom AI applications rapidly, moving AI from pilot to production that ensure efficiency, transparency, and accuracy.A pioneer in agentic vision technologies, LandingAI is behind innovations like Agentic Document Extraction, empowering enterprises to transform unstructured data into business value.Founded by Andrew Ng—co-founder of Coursera, founding lead of Google Brain, and former chief scientist at Baidu—LandingAI combines deep technical expertise with a mission to democratize AI for every industry. For more information, visit Landing.ai.

