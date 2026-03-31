TCG Process Announces Major OCTO Platform Update

OCTO 2026 Release

Expanded AI capabilities, architectural flexibility and improved performance provide best-in-class document-centric process automation in one powerful platform.

By moving to .NET 8, improving containerization, and broadening deployment flexibility, the 2026 release delivers an even stronger, future-proof foundation for secure, scalable automation.” — Patrick Ulrich, CTO

BAAR, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCG Process, a global provider of process automation and intelligent document processing technology, today announced the general availability of its latest platform release. The updates to OCTO 2026 mark a significant architectural evolution, combining the raw performance of .NET 8 with open-source infrastructure support – including Linux, Docker and PostgreSQL with additional next-generation AI capabilities and integrations.As enterprises face increasing pressure to modernize legacy stacks and integrate generative AI (GenAI) without inflating costs, this release provides a solution. With deployment enabled on Linux and containers, and open-source database support, TCG Process is lowering the barrier to entry for high-scale automation while reducing ongoing infrastructure licensing fees.“The era of rigid, expensive automation infrastructure is over,” said Neil Walker, Product Manager at TCG Process. “With this release, we’re giving IT leaders the freedom to deploy anywhere – on-premise, in the cloud, or in hybrid containerized environments, while giving both developers and business users the tools they need to build complex workflows in a fraction of the time.”Key Highlights of the Release:Architectural Freedom & Lower TCO: Customers can deploy OCTO on Linux and via Docker containers, allowing seamless integration into modern DevOps pipelines and Kubernetes clusters. Additionally, new support for PostgreSQL allows organizations to replace expensive proprietary database licensing with enterprise-grade open-source alternatives.Faster Performance with .NET 8: The platform’s core engine has been upgraded to .NET 8, delivering faster execution speeds, lower latency and higher throughput for high-volume, mission-critical processes.AI-Powered Development: The OCTO AI Assistant is a generative capability that allows process builders to describe a workflow in natural language and instantly generate a functional process.Expanded Artificial Intelligence: Multiple new 3rd party integrations with leading AI solutions enhance OCTO’s IDP competency making document processing more accessible and accurate.The new release is available immediately for existing customers and partners.TCG Process is a global software company with an extensive history in helping organizations automate their content-heavy business processes.The TCG Process platform, OCTO, combines a comprehensive suite of AI powered automation capabilities, enabling organizations to quickly build and deploy automated process applications. When combined with its purpose-built intelligent document processing competency, enterprises can ensure their business is being driven by precise, accurate information.

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