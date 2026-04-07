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PESTICIDE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING

The Pesticide Advisory Committee Meeting will meet on April 22, 2026 from 10am to 12pm. This will be a virtual meeting. You can find more details below:

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/gqv-tmwb-xrq Or dial: (US) +1 402-921-2196 PIN: 693 591 915#

AGENDA

10:00 – 10:15
• Introductory Comments – Dr. Frederick Kutz, Chair
• Roll Call – Committee Members
• July recording available at https://mda.maryland.gov/about_mda/pages/pesticide-advisory-committee.aspx
Minutes will not be provided unless recording fails)
10:15 – 11:15
• Effects of Pesticides and Toxics on Soil Microbiome – Dr. Godon Custer, Department of Natural Sciences, University of Maryland Eastern Shore
11:15 – 11:20
• Pesticide Program Updates – Rob Hofstetter
11:20 – 11:30
• New Business – Discussion on vacant positions, Ag Commission Representative and House of Delegates Representative.
11:30
• Public Comment
Adjourn

*This meeting will be recorded.
**Members of the public requesting to speak will have a maximum of 5 minutes.
Anyone wishing to submit documentation for member review may do so by email to [email protected] Please include Pesticide Advisory Committee Documents in the subject line.

Please Note: Regardless of meeting setting (in-person, virtual, etc.), the meeting will be cancelled if Anne Arundel County Schools are delayed for 2 hours or closed due to inclement weather or if the State has declared liberal leave or closes (Anne Arundel County or State-wide operations) for any reason.

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PESTICIDE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING

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