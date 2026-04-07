April 7, 2026

The Pesticide Advisory Committee Meeting will meet on April 22, 2026 from 10am to 12pm. This will be a virtual meeting. You can find more details below:

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/gqv-tmwb-xrq Or dial: (US) +1 402-921-2196 PIN: 693 591 915#

AGENDA

10:00 – 10:15

• Introductory Comments – Dr. Frederick Kutz, Chair

• Roll Call – Committee Members

• July recording available at https://mda.maryland.gov/about_mda/pages/pesticide-advisory-committee.aspx

Minutes will not be provided unless recording fails)

10:15 – 11:15

• Effects of Pesticides and Toxics on Soil Microbiome – Dr. Godon Custer, Department of Natural Sciences, University of Maryland Eastern Shore

11:15 – 11:20

• Pesticide Program Updates – Rob Hofstetter

11:20 – 11:30

• New Business – Discussion on vacant positions, Ag Commission Representative and House of Delegates Representative.

11:30

• Public Comment

Adjourn

*This meeting will be recorded.

**Members of the public requesting to speak will have a maximum of 5 minutes.

Anyone wishing to submit documentation for member review may do so by email to [email protected] Please include Pesticide Advisory Committee Documents in the subject line.

Please Note: Regardless of meeting setting (in-person, virtual, etc.), the meeting will be cancelled if Anne Arundel County Schools are delayed for 2 hours or closed due to inclement weather or if the State has declared liberal leave or closes (Anne Arundel County or State-wide operations) for any reason.