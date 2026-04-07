OIA Global Acquires Cargo Services, Inc.

Expanding freight forwarding and customs brokerage capabilities in the U.S. Midwest.

What excites me about OIA Global is that they value what we've built—our people, our relationships, & our business model. Our customers will still reach the same team they have trusted for years.” — John Rowe, Managing Director of Cargo Services, Inc.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OIA Global announces the acquisition of Cargo Services, Inc. (CSI), an established international freight forwarding and customs brokerage firm headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. Founded in 1992 by John Rowe and Steve Fugate, CSI brings over three decades of expertise in ocean and air freight, customs brokerage, and warehouse services, along with longstanding customer relationships across key manufacturing and industrial sectors.STRENGTHENING THE U.S. MIDWEST NETWORKThis acquisition establishes a direct OIA Global presence in Indianapolis and advances the company's strategy to grow its owned network in key domestic markets. CSI's long-tenured customer relationships and high-touch service model reflect the kind of operational excellence that defines OIA's approach.Jeff Barrie, Chief Executive Officer of OIA Global, said,"Indianapolis is one of the most connected logistics cities in the country, and the Cargo Services team has spent over 30 years earning the trust of customers across the region. That kind of track record speaks for itself. We are proud to welcome them to OIA Global."Mabel Rodriguez, Managing Director, Americas of OIA Global, noted,“At OIA, service is everything—and what stood out about Cargo Services is that they operate the same way. You can see it in how long their customers have been with them. Connecting that with OIA’s global network is going to create real value for customers on both sides.”A SHARED COMMITMENT TO SERVICE AND COMMUNITYCSI has built an impressive operation guided by its "3-C culture": customer-focused, creative solutions, and community-driven. These values closely mirror OIA Global's core values of flexibility, ambition, togetherness, and excellence.Steve Fugate, Director of Cargo Services, Inc., commented,“John and I built this company on a simple belief: take care of the customer, take care of your people, and take care of your community. When we met the OIA Global team, it was clear they operated by the same principles. This is the right next chapter for CSI.”John Rowe, Managing Director of Cargo Services, Inc., added,"What excites me about OIA Global is that they value what we've built—our people, our relationships, and our business model. Our customers will still reach the same team they have trusted for years, now with a global network behind them."OIA Global is committed to a seamless transition for all Cargo Services employees and customers. Business operations will continue without interruption, and customers can expect the same attentive service they have always received.ABOUT OIA GLOBALOIA Global is a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions , delivering resilient logistics services that adapt to a dynamic world. Our company’s mission is to deliver peace of mind. Through proven solutions and exceptional service, OIA goes above and beyond to find the path to success for every customer.OIA’s capabilities extend beyond traditional transportation management to include comprehensive road, ocean, and air services, as well as contract logistics, project logistics, and customs brokerage. We also offer innovative packaging solutions, raw materials management, and 4PL supply chain orchestration.By integrating automation, innovation, and AI into daily operations, OIA transforms data into actionable intelligence, enabling smarter decision-making and providing customers with better visibility and agility.OIA maintains expertise in several key industries: automotive and mobility, electronics, energy, healthcare, industrial, and retail and lifestyle, but also provides services in many others.Founded and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, the company now operates in 30+ countries with more than 1,200 employees across 60+ offices. The company is privately owned by LDI, Ltd. , a family office with over a century of experience funding and operating high-potential, middle-market companies. For more information, please visit oiaglobal.com or connect with OIA on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook, or YouTube.ABOUT CARGO SERVICES, INC.Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Cargo Services, Inc. has provided custom-designed freight forwarding services to customers across the Midwest and throughout the United States for over three decades. The company’s tenured team delivers import and export services by land, sea, and air, along with customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution.Cargo Services is deeply committed to the Indianapolis community. As the title sponsor of the Indianapolis Colts Books for Youth program since 2009, the company has helped provide backpacks filled with age-appropriate books to foster children and underserved youth across Indiana. The program has distributed more than 10,000 backpacks to children in foster care across the state. This dedication to giving back reflects the company’s “3-C culture”: customer-focused, creative solutions, and community-driven.

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