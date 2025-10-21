OIA Global Names Todd Earls Chief Supply Chain Officer

OIA Global announces the appointment of Todd Earls as Chief Supply Chain Officer, leading the future of supply chain through technology and innovation.

Todd is a visionary leader who sees technology not just as a tool but as a catalyst for transformation.” — Jeff Barrie, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OIA Global is accelerating its technology-driven growth strategy with the appointment of Todd Earls as Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO). In this new role, Earls will lead the company’s Supply Chain Management (SCM) business segment, which includes packaging solutions, raw material management, and 4PL orchestration. He will remain a key member of OIA’s Executive Team and continue reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Jeff Barrie.Todd brings more than 28 years of experience in developing and implementing enterprise technology solutions at global organizations, including Eaton, Stryker Corporation, and Procter & Gamble. As OIA’s Chief Information Officer (CIO), he has transformed the company’s IT function into a strategic, data-driven business partner, one that not only improves internal productivity but also delivers seamless, digitally enabled customer experiences.Under Todd’s leadership, OIA has embraced automation, digitalization, and emerging technologies such as AI-enabled solutions and Robotic Process Automation to drive efficiency, streamline operations, and enable smarter decision-making. His appointment as CSCO reflects OIA’s commitment to redefining supply chain management through technology, ensuring that innovation, data, and digital solutions remain at the core of how the company serves its customers.Jeff Barrie, Chief Executive Officer:“Todd is a visionary leader who sees technology not just as a tool but as a catalyst for transformation. His leadership has reshaped how we approach innovation, positioning OIA to deliver smarter, faster, and more connected solutions for our customers. As Chief Supply Chain Officer, his expertise will continue to shape the future of our business and the value we deliver.”Todd Earls, Chief Supply Chain Officer:“Our customers’ challenges are evolving, and so must the way we deliver solutions. By embedding automation, AI, and data-driven intelligence into the heart of supply chain management, we can build services that anticipate needs, deepen customer partnerships, and clearly differentiate OIA in the market. This is the next chapter of how we deliver peace of mind.”Todd holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Michigan State University.ABOUT OIA GLOBALOIA Global is a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions , delivering resilient logistics services that adapt to a dynamic world. Our company’s mission is to deliver peace of mind. Through proven solutions and exceptional service, OIA goes above and beyond to find the path to success for every customer.OIA’s capabilities extend beyond traditional transportation management to include comprehensive road, ocean, and air services, as well as contract logistics, project logistics, and customs brokerage. We also offer innovative packaging solutions, raw materials management, and 4PL supply chain orchestration.By integrating automation, innovation, and AI into daily operations, OIA transforms data into actionable intelligence, enabling smarter decision-making and providing customers with better visibility and agility.OIA maintains expertise in several key industries: automotive and mobility, electronics, energy, healthcare, industrial, and retail and lifestyle, but also provides services in many others.Founded and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, the company now operates in 30+ countries with more than 1,100 employees across 60+ offices. For more information, please visit oiaglobal.com or connect with OIA on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook, or YouTube.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:Michelle M. Morgado, Director of Global MarketingP: +01 305 205 0085E: michelle.morgado@oiaglobal.com

