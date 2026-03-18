OIA Global Acquires About Freight Worldwide

Strengthening freight forwarding presence across New Zealand and key Asia-Pacific trade lanes.

Dave and his team have built a business that mirrors everything we stand for: exceptional service, trusted customer relationships, and an unwavering commitment to getting it right.” — Jeff Barrie, CEO of OIA Global

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OIA Global is proud to announce the acquisition of About Freight Worldwide, a premier freight forwarding and customs clearance provider headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. The About Freight Worldwide acquisition strengthens OIA Global’s New Zealand supply chain capabilities and reinforces its position as a leading end-to-end supply chain partner for customers operating across Asia-Pacific and beyond.Founded in 2005 by industry veteran Dave Kraakman, About Freight Worldwide (AFW) has spent two decades delivering precision logistics with a personal touch, earning long-standing customer relationships across the industrial, automotive, consumer, and pharmaceutical sectors. With deep expertise managing freight across New Zealand's key trade lanes, AFW brings a proven track record, a dedicated team, and the regional knowledge to support customers wherever their supply chains take them.EXPANDING ACROSS ASIA-PACIFICThis acquisition is the latest step in OIA Global's accelerating expansion across Australia and New Zealand, where the company has made significant investments through strategic acquisitions since 2024. Bruce Ning, Managing Director, APAC, and Michael Parakh, General Manager, Oceania, have together built a powerful, cohesive platform across the region, bringing customers closer to local experts while delivering the global reach and resources of a world-class supply chain organizationJeff Barrie, Chief Executive Officer of OIA Global, said,“This acquisition is an important milestone for our presence in New Zealand and a testament to the strength of our regional strategy. Dave and his team have built a business that mirrors everything we stand for: exceptional service, trusted customer relationships, and an unwavering commitment to getting it right. We are proud to welcome About Freight Worldwide to OIA Global and excited about what we will build together.”A SHARED COMMITMENT TO SERVICE EXCELLENCEAbout Freight Worldwide’s values align closely with OIA Global's core values of flexibility, ambition, togetherness, and excellence. Their reputation for responsiveness and hands-on client relationships in the New Zealand market reflects the high-touch service model that defines OIA Global's approach worldwide.Michael Parakh, General Manager, Oceania of OIA Global, noted,"Welcoming About Freight Worldwide to OIA Global is a proud moment for our team. Dave and his colleagues have built something special in New Zealand, a business grounded in trust, expertise, and genuine care for their customers. That is exactly what our customers deserve, and exactly what we are committed to delivering. We are excited to learn from each other, combine our strengths, and grow together."Dave Kraakman, Director and Owner of About Freight Worldwide, commented,“After 45 years in this industry and two decades building About Freight Worldwide, this decision came down to one thing: finding an organization that shares our values and will continue the standard of service our customers rely on. OIA Global is that organization. The resources, global reach, and culture they bring will open doors for our team and our customers that simply were not available to us before. I am genuinely excited about what comes next.”OIA Global is fully committed to a seamless transition for all About Freight Worldwide employees and customers. Business operations will continue without interruption, and customers can expect the same level of attentive, responsive service they have always received, with direct, simple communication and no change to their single point of contact.ABOUT OIA GLOBALOIA Global is a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions , delivering resilient logistics services that adapt to a dynamic world. Our company’s mission is to deliver peace of mind. Through proven solutions and exceptional service, OIA goes above and beyond to find the path to success for every customer.OIA’s capabilities extend beyond traditional transportation management to include comprehensive road, ocean, and air services, as well as contract logistics, project logistics, and customs brokerage. We also offer innovative packaging solutions, raw materials management, and 4PL supply chain orchestration.By integrating automation, innovation, and AI into daily operations, OIA transforms data into actionable intelligence, enabling smarter decision-making and providing customers with better visibility and agility.OIA maintains expertise in several key industries: automotive and mobility, electronics, energy, healthcare, industrial, and retail and lifestyle, but also provides services in many others.Founded and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, USA, the company now operates in 30+ countries with more than 1,200 employees across 60+ offices. The company is privately owned by LDI, Ltd., a family office with over a century of experience funding and operating high-potential, middle-market companies. For more information, please visit oiaglobal.com or connect with OIA on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Facebook, or YouTube.ABOUT FREIGHT WORLDWIDEFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, About Freight Worldwide is a trusted freight forwarding and customs clearance specialist with over two decades of experience serving businesses across New Zealand and the Asia-Pacific region. Known for its precision, responsiveness, and deeply personal approach to customer service, AFW has built lasting partnerships with businesses across the industrial, automotive, consumer, and pharmaceutical sectors. The company operates on the region's most active trade lanes, including China and Australia to New Zealand.

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