Redpath and Company Supports Hired's Workforce Development Mission Through $15,000 Donation

The Redpath and Hired teams pose for a photo at Hired's Minneapolis location

Proudly supporting Hired, a Twin Cities nonprofit connecting jobseekers to meaningful employment opportunities.

Partnering with Hired is an impactful way to help create strong futures for individuals in our community.” — Sarah Gengenbach

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redpath is proud to support Hired, a Twin Cities nonprofit connecting jobseekers to meaningful employment opportunities, through a $15,000 donation. As Redpath’s 2025 charitable partner, this donation contributes to Hired’s mission of advancing economic opportunity through workforce development.Each year, Redpath selects a nonprofit partner whose mission aligns with the firm’s values. The decision to partner with Hired reflects the firm’s Core Value of Caring, which emphasizes building meaningful relationships, supporting communities, and creating lasting value. In 2025, Redpath employees rallied around Hired in recognition of its people‑centered approach to workforce development, and its critical role in expanding opportunity and strengthening families across the Twin Cities.“Hired’s mission not only resonates with us, but also closely aligns with our core values as a firm” said Sarah Gengenbach, Partner and COO at Redpath and Company. “Partnering with Hired is an impactful way to help create strong futures for individuals in our community.”Leaders at Hired emphasized the importance of partnerships rooted in shared values and community service.“Support from organizations like Redpath allows us to continue meeting people where they are and providing the individualized services that lead to meaningful employment and greater family stability,” said Julie Brekke, President and CEO. “This partnership reflects our shared belief that when people are supported with care and intention, they have what they need to build strong futures for themselves and their families.”Together, Redpath and Hired share a common goal: strengthening the Twin Cities by investing in people, expanding opportunity, and supporting pathways to stable, meaningful work.About HiredHired is a Twin Cities nonprofit that expands economic opportunity through personalized employment and career services. For nearly 60 years, Hired has partnered with youth and young adults, parents receiving public assistance, unemployed and underemployed adults, and people seeking training for high-growth careers. Hired offers individualized employment coaching, career training, and skill building resources, along with holistic support services, that support people as they move into family sustaining work. Last year Hired worked with more than 5,150 families, which increased family stability for more than 10,500 children. To learn more, visit www.hired.org About Redpath and CompanyRedpath and Company is a proactive tax, assurance, and advisory firm based in Minnesota, combining Big Firm expertise with a relationship-first approach since 1971. We provide proactive advice to closely held businesses, private equity firms, government entities, nonprofits, and individuals across the U.S. and globally, with deep expertise in construction, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, engineering, and ESOP companies, and more. From entity structuring to tax deferral strategies, our goal is to be a profit center for our clients. We help clients stay compliant, minimize surprises, and free up time to focus on what they build best. Redpath ranks among the top CPA and advisory firms in the US and is a member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms.For more information about Redpath and Company, visit www.redpathcpas.com

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