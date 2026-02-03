Redpath Welcomes Mike Dunkle as a Transaction Advisory Services Partner

Mike Dunkle Joins Redpath and Company

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redpath and Company is pleased to welcome Mike Dunkle as a Partner in the firm’s Transaction Advisory practice. Focused primarily on the southeastern part of the US, Dunkle advises clients across the transaction lifecycle, including quality of earnings and closing support.Dunkle was most recently a Managing Director at an international business advisory firm. His expertise includes financial due diligence for buy-side and sell-side transactions, working capital analysis and negotiation, seller readiness, financial modeling, and closing process support. He also supported corporate and private equity transactions involving owner-operator exits, mid-market divestitures, and acquisitions across a wide array of deal sizes.“Mike’s leadership, expertise, and geographic reach make him a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients,” said Joe Hellman, Partner, and Transaction Advisory Services leader at Redpath and Company. “His deep experience working with CFOs, investment banks, and private equity firms enhances our transaction advisory capabilities and expands the value we deliver to clients."About Redpath and CompanyRedpath and Company is a proactive tax, assurance, and advisory firm based in Minnesota, combining Big Firm expertise with a relationship-first approach since 1971. We provide advice and services to closely held businesses, private equity firms, government entities, nonprofits, and individuals across the U.S. and globally, with deep expertise in construction, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, engineering, and ESOP companies, and more. From entity structuring to tax deferral strategies, our goal is to be a profit center for our clients. We help clients stay compliant, minimize surprises, and free up time to focus on what they build best. Redpath ranks among the top CPA and advisory firms in the US and is a member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms.For more information about Redpath and Company, visit www.redpathcpas.com

