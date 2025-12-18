Redpath Welcomes Devan Henry as Audit & Assurance Partner

Devan Henry Joins Redpath and Company

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redpath and Company is proud to welcome Devan Henry as a Partner in the firm’s Audit & Assurance practice. Devan brings more than 12 years of experience serving publicly and privately held, growth-oriented companies across a variety of industries, focusing more in recent years on manufacturing and distribution, professional services, technology, and private equity.Her experience includes technical accounting consulting, process improvement, audit quality and review, and engagement leadership. Devan is dedicated to helping clients navigate complex accounting matters with confidence while supporting consistent, high-quality assurance delivery across engagements.According to Andrew Schwartz, Partner, and manufacturing and distribution audit leader, “Devan’s industry knowledge and assurance experience, along with her passion for mentoring emerging professionals and developing strong teams, brings a steady, people-first leadership style to Redpath.”About Redpath and CompanyRedpath and Company is a proactive tax, assurance, and advisory firm based in Minnesota, combining Big Firm expertise with a relationship-first approach since 1971. We provide proactive advice to closely held businesses, private equity firms, government entities, nonprofits, and individuals across the U.S. and globally, with deep expertise in construction, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, engineering, and ESOP companies, and more. From entity structuring to tax deferral strategies, our goal is to be a profit center for our clients. We help clients stay compliant, minimize surprises, and free up time to focus on what they build best. Redpath ranks among the top CPA and advisory firms in the US and is a member of HLB International, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms.For more information about Redpath and Company, visit www.redpathcpas.com

