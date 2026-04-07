Rival Systems Launches New Basket Trading Functionality in Rival One

The new basket trading functionality is available immediately to all Rival One users.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rival Systems (“Rival”), a leading provider of multi-asset trading and risk management technology, today announced the release of its new basket trading functionality within the Rival One application, enabling users to efficiently manage and execute large groups of orders across asset classes.The new functionality allows users to upload a list of orders directly from a file into Rival One, where they can easily view, edit, and manage the basket prior to execution. With a single click, users can launch the entire basket, significantly streamlining workflow and reducing execution time.Rival One’s basket trading supports a wide range of instruments, including equities, futures, and options, giving firms the flexibility to manage multi-asset strategies within a single, unified platform.In addition, the platform enables users to upload and execute complex spread orders, which are automatically sent to brokers as multi-leg (MLEG) orders. By executing these strategies as a single instrument, Rival One helps eliminate leg risk and ensures more efficient and controlled execution.“Our goal with basket trading was to simplify the way firms manage complex, multi-asset execution workflows,” said Rob D’Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. “By allowing users to upload, manage, and launch entire baskets—including complex spreads—with a single click, we’re helping clients operate more efficiently while reducing execution risk.”The new basket trading functionality is available immediately to all Rival One users, reinforcing Rival’s commitment to delivering intuitive, high-performance tools that meet the evolving needs of modern trading firms.For more information about Rival One and Rival’s trading and risk solutions, visit www.rivalsystems.com About Rival SystemsFounded in 2015, Rival Systems provides professional-grade trading and risk management software built to meet the needs of sophisticated market participants. Rival’s flagship offerings include Rival One, an advanced multi-asset trading system, and Rival Risk , a real-time, enterprise risk management platform used by brokers, clearing firms, and proprietary trading firms globally. Rival’s intuitive user interfaces, powerful analytics, and robust APIs enable firms to customize workflows and integrate seamlessly with their existing infrastructure.

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