Rival Systems Announces Rival One Availability at Dash Prime

Rival Systems announced that Rival One, its flagship multi-asset trading platform, is now certified and available for clients of Dash Prime LLC.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rival Systems today announced that Rival One , its flagship multi-asset trading platform, is now certified and available for clients of Dash Prime LLC.The certification enables Dash Prime clients to trade U.S. options and equities using Rival One’s advanced execution and order management capabilities, including direct market access (DMA), seamlessly integrated with Dash Prime’s brokerage, routing, and technology infrastructure.Rival One is purpose-built for sophisticated trading workflows, supporting discretionary, systematic, and hybrid strategies.Key Rival One capabilities available to Dash Prime clients include:• Multi-asset trading across options and equities• Advanced order entry with depth-of-market visibility• Complex and multi-leg order entry tools• Flexible post-trade risk and average-price allocation workflows• High-performance APIs for execution and workflow customization“Making Rival One available to Dash Prime clients expands access to a modern, high-performance trading platform designed for complex, multi-asset trading,” said Rob D'Arco, CEO of Rival Systems. “Rival One combines advanced trading tools, flexible APIs, and intuitive workflows to support the needs of sophisticated market participants.”________________________________________About Rival SystemsFounded in 2015, Rival Systems provides professional-grade trading and risk management software built to meet the needs of sophisticated market participants. Rival’s flagship offerings include Rival One, an advanced multi-asset trading system, and Rival Risk, a real-time, enterprise risk management platform used by brokers, clearing firms, and proprietary trading firms globally. Rival’s intuitive user interfaces, powerful analytics, and robust APIs enable firms to customize workflows and integrate seamlessly with their existing infrastructure.About Dash PrimeDash Prime LLC provides prime brokerage, execution, and technology solutions to professional traders, hedge funds, high-net-worth individuals, and institutions trading U.S. options, equities, and futures. The firm offers a low-latency order management system that integrates with a wide range of industry-leading trading platforms and custom-tailors services to meet the needs of professional traders.Dash Prime is an SEC-registered, agency-only introducing broker-dealer and a member of FINRA, NFA, and SIPC.

