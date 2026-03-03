Rival System Launches Post-Trade Allocation Functionality In Its Flagship Multi-Asset Trading System, Rival One

The allocation functionality supports a broad spectrum of asset classes handled by Rival One, including futures, options, and equities.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rival Systems, a leading provider of enterprise-grade trading and risk management technology, today announced the release of post-trade allocation functionality within its premier multi-asset trading application, Rival One . This enhancement enables firms to seamlessly allocate executed trades across accounts, funds, and strategies—streamlining workflows and strengthening operational efficiency for buy-side clients worldwide.The new capability delivers a fully integrated, highly configurable allocation workflow designed to eliminate manual processes and reduce operational risk. Users can now define allocation rules and easily distribute fills based on customizable parameters, and generate allocation-ready records for downstream clearing and settlement systems.“Today’s firms demand more automation, more accuracy, and more transparency across the entire trade lifecycle,” said Rob D’Arco, Chief Executive Officer of Rival Systems. “By bringing post-trade allocation directly into Rival One, we’re giving our clients the tools they need to manage high volume, multi-asset activity without leaving the application.”The allocation functionality supports a broad spectrum of asset classes handled by Rival One, including futures, options, and equities.With this launch, Rival Systems continues to expand Rival One into a comprehensive front-to-back solution built for hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, and asset managers seeking unified execution, analytics, and risk management.Founded in 2015, Rival Systems provides professional-grade trading and risk management software built to meet the needs of sophisticated market participants. Rival’s flagship offerings include Rival One, an advanced multi-asset trading system, and Rival Risk , a real-time, enterprise risk management platform used by brokers, clearing firms, and proprietary trading firms globally. Rival’s intuitive user interfaces, powerful analytics, and robust APIs enable firms to customize workflows and integrate seamlessly with their existing infrastructure.

