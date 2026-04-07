CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Champaign, IL

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I chose to work in-home euthanasia because it allows me to provide a calm, compassionate experience for pets and families during one of the most difficult moments they face.” — Dr. Annalisa Fama

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has added a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Champaign, IL. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Annalisa Fama plans to serve pets and pet parents in Champaign and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Champaign becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Annalisa Fama brings compassionate, personalized end-of-life care to pets and families in the Urbana-Champaign area through in-home euthanasia services. Growing up on the East Coast, her early love of animals and close relationships with family pets inspired her to pursue veterinary medicine. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut in 2017 and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from University of Illinois in 2022. She has since made Urbana-Champaign her home, living with her husband, two cats, and a small flock of chickens, and has built deep connections within the community she serves.Dr. Fama was drawn to veterinary medicine by her desire to care for both animals and the people who love them. Over time, she realized that supporting families during high-stress, end-of-life moments was the most meaningful way to use her skills. Providing peaceful, dignified euthanasia in the home allows her to meet pets and their families where they feel safest, making a difficult goodbye as comforting and compassionate as possible.“I have seen firsthand how Urbana-Champaign has grown in the past ten years and have heard from my community that in-home euthanasia is difficult to find at all or in a timely manner. My mission is to make it easier for families to get dignified end-of-life care when they need it most,” says Dr. Fama.“I chose to work in-home euthanasia because it allows me to provide a calm, compassionate experience for pets and families during one of the most difficult moments they face. Being able to meet families where they are, both literally and emotionally, and help ensure a peaceful, dignified goodbye feels like one of the most meaningful ways I can serve both animals and their people,” she adds.Outside of her veterinary work, Dr. Fama enjoys exercise classes, running, hiking, reading, and has recently taken up knitting and crocheting, creating blankets and small accessories for friends and family. She is passionate about providing compassionate, individualized care for pets throughout all stages of their lives.Dr. Annalisa Fama serves Champaign, Urbana, and surrounding communities, including Rantoul, Savoy, Mahomet, Monticello, Tuscola, and St. Joseph across the greater Champaign-Urbana area.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services. The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Champaign. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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