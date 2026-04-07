CEC Bank Advances Nationwide Digital Transformation with Unified Agentic CRM

Romania’s leading bank launches a single customer engagement platform for 4,000 users, consolidating multiple systems into one unified interface

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced that CEC Bank has ignited its large-scale CRM transformation program, rolling out Creatio as the central customer management platform for over 4,000 users across the organization.CEC Bank is one of Romania’s largest financial institutions, with over 150 years of history and a strong nationwide presence. Serving millions of customers, the bank plays a key role in the country’s financial ecosystem and is currently undergoing a broad modernization program across its core systems.To support its transformation, CEC Bank selected Creatio as its technology partner to deliver a unified, enterprise-wide CRM platform, now rolled out to users across the organization. The go-live was marked during a dedicated, full-day event in Bucharest, where over 60 CEC Bank stakeholders gathered alongside Creatio to reflect on the implementation, align on the next phase, and mark the platform launch.As part of this initiative, CEC Bank is changing the way its teams interact with customers by introducing a unified “single window” interface. The platform consolidates existing applications into one environment, enabling single sign-on, centralized dashboards, and improved visibility across customer interactions.By implementing Creatio as the primary application for customer engagement and management supervision, the bank is streamlining daily operations while creating a more consistent and efficient user experience.“Success is not just about implementing a new system—it’s about ensuring real adoption across the organization,” said Gabriel Pralea, Director of Territorial Network Administration, CEC Bank. “Creatio enables our teams to operate closer to the customer. By focusing on adoption at the branch level, we are strengthening day-to-day operations while building a foundation for more personalized, data-driven engagement.”CEC Bank selected Creatio for its flexibility and ability to adapt to evolving business requirements, enabling a phased and controlled rollout across the organization. The bank is gradually expanding the implementation scope, strategically introducing the platform across selected branches and teams to ensure strong adoption, operational stability, and continuous optimization at each stage. Creatio’s no-code architecture supports this approach by enabling rapid adjustments and scalability as the transformation progresses.“CEC Bank is taking a very thoughtful approach—rolling the platform out in phases and focusing on getting teams comfortable with it from the start,” said Nick Owens, VP of Customer Success at Creatio. “That’s what really drives long-term success. It creates a strong foundation you can build on, whether that’s scaling operations or introducing more advanced, AI-driven capabilities over time.”CEC Bank’s transformation reflects a broader trend across European banks, which are consolidating systems and adopting more flexible platforms to support continuous change. As institutions modernize their operations, there is increasing focus on solutions that enable faster adaptation, stronger user adoption, and a foundation for more data-driven and AI-enabled customer engagement.About CEC BankCEC Bank is one of Romania’s largest financial institutions, with over 150 years of history and a strong nationwide presence. The bank serves millions of retail and SME customers through an extensive network of branches, offering a wide range of financial products and services. CEC Bank plays a key role in supporting Romania’s economic development, with a strong focus on accessibility, local presence, and long-term customer relationships.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

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