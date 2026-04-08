The WealthTech100 for 2026 spotlights the innovators redefining wealth management

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FinTech Global announces the latest edition of its WealthTech100 list, recognising the technology providers transforming the global wealth management industry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now in its eighth year, the WealthTech100 celebrates the leading companies developing innovative solutions that are helping private banks, asset managers and financial advisors respond to one of the most significant periods of change the sector has faced in decades.Wealth managers are navigating a rapidly shifting landscape shaped by rising client expectations, the ongoing great wealth transfer, growing regulatory demands and the accelerating impact of AI innovation. The firms featured in the 2026 WealthTech100 are addressing these challenges with platforms and tools designed to improve efficiency, unlock new capabilities and deliver better outcomes for clients. FinTech Global ’s research team and industry experts assessed more than 1,300 companies from across the WealthTech ecosystem before selecting the 100 businesses that demonstrated the strongest combination of innovation, industry impact and potential to scale. The list highlights the solution providers that investment industry leaders should have on their radar in the year ahead.As the next generation of investors begins to reshape the client base of wealth management firms, technology is becoming central to delivering more personalised services, expanding access to alternative and digital assets, and strengthening client engagement. With the number of technology providers in the market continuing to grow, the WealthTech100 aims to provide a clear guide to the companies driving meaningful change in the sector.FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, “Technology has become a non-negotiable within wealth management, becoming an important differentiator. Whether it is improving data collection, insight generation or customer experience, firms are searching the market for the right solutions that can help them grow and retain clients.“The companies included in the 2026 WealthTech100 are playing a crucial role in helping the industry adapt, providing the technology that will define the future of wealth management.”Here are just some of the innovative companies featured in this year’s list:2ND ENGINE by PICTON Investments brings institutional-grade risk modeling that enables advisors to analyze portfolios at the total portfolio level and identify sources of risk and return.Abbove : family-centric wealth planning platform enabling advisors to deliver personalised, goal-based advice and connect with the next generationadditiv: enables firms to innovate, automate, and scale financial services—transforming business models, expanding distribution, and reducing costs from a single platformBehavioural Finance: builds AI-powered compliance automation systems that transforms how wealth management firms produce and validate financial advice.Croesus: a leading WealthTech providing secure solutions that enable wealth managers to manage portfolios, rebalance investments, and share reports efficiently.ERI: provider of the OLYMPIC Banking System - an integrated, real-time, front to back banking and wealth management technology platform.Finaplus: a pioneer of true Wealth‑as‑a‑Service, draws on its strong industry know‑how to shape the future of wealth managementFoundation Source: provides enterprise-grade philanthropic software and solutions for individuals, advisors, and financial institutions across foundations, donor-advised funds, and planned givingFundpath: transforming investment distribution through smarter connectivity.GrowthInvest: the Alternative Investment Platform. Making tax-efficient, alternative and private market investments more accessible to wealth managers, financial advisers, and their clientsiPipeline: provides AI-powered solutions that digitize and automate the life insurance, annuities, and wealth management industriesIRALOGIX: purpose-built platform that enables clients of all sizes to grow their wealth business and profitably manage any IRAMSCI Wealth Manager: Portfolio management for wealth management firms to deliver personalized client proposals & portfolios at scalemyFaro: provides the enablement infrastructure that helps independent financial advisors deliver compliant, multi-supplier advice and scale their business.NICE Actimize: the global leader in financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions, including Compliancentral for suitability, surveillance, and regulatory compliancePureFacts: provides AI-powered revenue lifecycle solutions helping wealth management, asset management, and asset servicing firms accelerate growth.QPLIX: transforms wealth management with top-tier software, providing scalable, data-driven portfolio management solutions for financial professionals.QUODD: comprehensive market data solutions for global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement marketsSymphony: secure communication technology company enabling investment firms to prioritize data security, navigate complex regulatory compliance and optimize business interactionsTemenos: the leader in banking software offers Temenos Wealth, the de-facto software solution for the Wealth Management industryWealthObjects: an intuitive all-in-one wealth platform with AI CRM, Financial Planning, Portfolio Valuations and Investor Portals to help operate your business professionally and cost-effectivelyThe full WealthTech100 list, along with detailed profiles of each company, is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com

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