FinTech Global’s third annual FinCrimeTech50 names the leading innovators tackling financial crime in 2026

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FinTech Global has unveiled the 2026 edition of the FinCrimeTech50 recognizing the most innovative tech companies fighting financial crime in financial services

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital transformation accelerates, financial crime continues to grow in both scale and sophistication. Financial institutions are under mounting pressure to safeguard customers against increasingly complex threats, from advanced phishing and scams to cross-border money laundering networks and AI-enabled fraud.At the same time, the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and generative AI is reshaping both sides of the battlefield. While firms are leveraging these technologies to strengthen detection and compliance capabilities, criminals are exploiting them to automate and scale attacks, forcing institutions to respond with faster, smarter, and more adaptive solutions. A recent report by Kroll claimed that over 70% of executives anticipate financial crime levels to rise and only 23% have faith their organisation’s compliance program can effectively combat it.The FinCrimeTech50 2026 highlights the companies at the forefront of this fight, showcasing a diverse group of innovators helping financial institutions modernize their financial crime and risk management strategies. From AI-driven transaction monitoring to next-generation identity verification and automated compliance platforms, these firms are redefining how the industry combats illicit activity.This year’s list was selected by a panel of analysts and industry experts who reviewed more than 500 nominated companies. Each business was assessed based on the impact of its technology, innovation, growth, and contribution to the financial crime prevention ecosystem. FinTech Global provided detailed research and analysis to support the selection process.FinTech Global CEO Richard Sachar commented, “Financial crime is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with criminals leveraging new technologies to outmanoeuvre traditional defences. In response, financial institutions are rapidly adopting AI-powered analytics, real-time monitoring, and intelligent automation to strengthen their capabilities.“The FinCrimeTech50 2026 recognizes the companies delivering the most impactful solutions in this space, helping compliance teams stay ahead of emerging threats and build more resilient financial systems for the future.”Some of the leading innovators in the 2026 FinCrimeTech50 include:ACTICO: Provider of Advanced Decision Automation Technology, powering scalable, AI-supported software and SaaS solutions for Regulatory Compliance and Credit Risk ManagementCastellum.AI: helps AML teams eliminate alert overload with AI agents that resolve alerts across onboarding, payments and investigation workflowsFinScan: an advanced AML and sanctions screening solution that helps companies identify and reduce hidden risk and comply with global regulations more effectivelyIdentomat: helps businesses onboard customers faster and monitor them across entire lifecycle while maintaining the highest level of security and complianceKYC360 (a part of Experian): delivers fully configurable onboarding, screening, and customer lifecycle solutions to financial institutions and regulated businessesMCO (MyComplianceOffice): A single platform to effectively manage compliance obligations and the regulated activities of the company, employees and third partiesVneuron: global RegTech provider delivering innovative AML/KYC and TBML compliance solutions tailored for financial institutions and fintechsWIDTH: unifies KYC, KYB, KYA, KYT, AML, case management, and regulatory reporting in a single integrated platformThe full FinCrimeTech50 2026 list, along with detailed profiles of each selected company, is available to download for free at www.FinCrimeTech50.com

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