Nearly two-thirds of financial institutions plan to increase RegTech spend in 2026, new report finds

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Parker & Lawrence Research and RegTech Analyst launch new 'Global State of RegTech 2026’ report, providing an in-depth look at the trends shaping the sector

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parker & Lawrence Research and RegTech Analyst have partnered up to launch a new report, titled, ‘ The Global State of RegTech 2026 ’, providing an in-depth look at the trends shaping the sector this year.The report combines primary research collected from surveys of 300 senior compliance decision-makers across financial institutions, inputs from 100 vendors, qualitative interviews with regulators and market experts, and bottom-up analysis of the global market to give a complete picture of the current RegTech market.In just over a decade, the RegTech sector has gone from a niche sector with fewer than 100 solutions to a global, multi-billion-dollar industry. RegTech is no longer an optional tool, but a core part of compliance for most firms. The report highlights that 95% of financial institutions stated they have scaled enterprise use in at least one regulatory domain.To help bring greater structure to the market, the report provides a simplified RegTech taxonomy that consists of 24 subcategories, divided based on RegTech use cases, and categorises them across six risk and compliance domains. It then uses this structure to build a RegTech Adoption Index to calculate the average adoption levels across the six domains. Financial Crime scored the highest in the index, reaching 68. The domain covers core areas including sanctions screening, KYC/KYB, fraud prevention & FRAML, and transaction monitoring. It was closely followed behind by Information & Technology Security and then Market Conduct with scores of 61 and 54, respectively.The report dives deep into each of these six RegTech domains, providing a snapshot of their market size, trends and challenges, as well as the leading solutions available in the market. Among the leading solutions spotlighted in the report are enterprise risk management solution RiskSmart, transaction monitoring RegTech IMTF, eComms surveillance provider Fingerprint, fraud prevention and FRAML leader Velocity, KYC/KYB specialist Muinmos, trade surveillance provider Eventus, compliance assessment RegTech ArgusPro, regulatory intelligence platform Norm AI, regulatory change management company VIXIO and sanctions screening tool Kharon.To mark the launch of the report, a live webinar will be hosted on May 14th, 2026 where the experts behind the research will break down some of the biggest findings of the report. The discussion will be joined by Parker & Lawrence Research co-founder Nathan Parker, Vixio chief research & data officer Roseanne Spagnuolo, and Vixio chief product & technology officer Stephen Lovell.They will explore what the data reveals about the current state of RegTech, including adoption, investment and maturity, as well as why traditional approaches to compliance are becoming increasingly difficult to defend. Other key talking points will be around where AI and automation are bringing the most value in compliance and what a strong modern regulatory change framework looks like.Parker & Lawrence Research co-founder Michael Lawrence said, “One of the clearest themes in this research is that risk and compliance are beginning to evolve beyond their traditional role as control functions. With the right technology, these teams can provide real-time insight into how firms grow, innovate and take risk safely. The long-term opportunity for RegTech is not simply to reduce manual workload, but to help transform risk and compliance into a more strategic, intelligence-led function embedded directly within business decision-making.”A market that continues to growThe global regulatory landscape continues to increase in complexity every year. New and updated regulations, innovative technology, such as digital assets and AI, and shifting geopolitical dynamics are making compliance an evolving challenge that firms need to be able to adapt to quickly. Whether it is meeting increased levels of regulation or adopting technology to unlock enhancements, RegTech is proving to be a core part of budgets. The report found that 62.7% of financial institutions plan to increase their RegTech spend in 2026.When it comes to implementing expanding RegTech usage, 48.3% said they plan to find new vendor solutions, while 39% expect to increase use cases with an existing vendor and 27.7% will seek in-house development routes.Mariyan Dimitrov, head of business operations at RegTech Analyst, said, “Billions of dollars in regulatory fines are issued globally each year and external threats continue to rise. Despite efforts to bolster defences and compliance processes, firms are still struggling to cope with the pressures of the modern market. As the report shows, firms are looking to RegTech solutions to help them ensure they are protected.”The Global State of RegTech 2026 report can be downloaded for free at - https://fintech.global/about/the-global-state-of-regtech-2026/ Registration is open for the webinar, which will be held on May 14th, 2026 at 9am ET / 2pm BST and available here

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