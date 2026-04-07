Erasmus Alexander Joins Operation CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erasmus Alexander, an active-duty Air Force member and professional artist, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how passion, discipline, and creative vision drive impact in both entertainment and community development.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Alexander explores the intersection of artistry and service, highlighting how creative pursuits, mentorship, and cultural experience can fuel lasting influence in entertainment and real estate development.His episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/erasmus-alexander

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