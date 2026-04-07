Cyberscope Web3 Security Partners With Lunar Strategy to Position Security at the Core of Web3 Growth Execution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberscope , the Web3 security subsidiary of TAC InfoSec Ltd. (NSE: TAC), has entered into a strategic partnership with Lunar Strategy , as the company looks to align security validation more closely with how blockchain projects scale and go to market.The collaboration positions Cyberscope to engage with projects working with Lunar Strategy, especially while preparing for high-growth phases, including user acquisition campaigns, token launches, and ecosystem expansion. At these inflection points, security is increasingly being evaluated alongside product readiness and market strategy, rather than as a standalone technical exercise.Lunar Strategy works with Web3 teams on performance-driven growth and ecosystem development. Through this partnership, Cyberscope will support projects ahead of major growth initiatives by conducting comprehensive smart contract audits, penetration testing, and SOC2/MiCA compliance assessments. This approach positions security as a prerequisite to scaling, particularly in environments where capital deployment and user growth can accelerate rapidly.The partnership reflects a broader shift in Web3, where the sequencing of development, security, and growth is becoming more tightly integrated. Projects entering growth cycles are under increasing pressure to demonstrate not only traction, but also resilience and risk preparedness, especially as institutional capital and regulatory oversight continue to expand.For Cyberscope, working alongside a growth-focused partner creates earlier engagement opportunities with projects moving towards scale. This model allows the company to engage at stages where security decisions can influence long-term outcomes, influencing long-term trust, adoption and ecosystem credibility. It also provides priority audits, fast-track support before launches, and a bundled security approach for Lunar Strategy clients.This partnership also complements Cyberscope’s ongoing efforts to build relationships across key blockchain ecosystems and infrastructure layers. The company is already active within the TON ecosystem, a rapidly expanding Layer 1 network, and has previously announced a collaboration with Circle, the issuer of USDC, focused on enabling secure and compliant digital asset infrastructure.“Web3 projects today are scaling faster than ever, but that speed introduces new layers of risk,” said Saransh Rawat, CTO at TAC Security and President of Cyberscope. “Security needs to move in parallel with growth, not follow it. Our partnership with Lunar Strategy is built around that principle, ensuring that projects are structurally prepared before they scale.”As blockchain applications continue to move toward mainstream adoption, security is becoming a central component of how projects are evaluated by users, investors, and ecosystem partners. Partnerships that connect security providers with growth platforms are increasingly being explored as a way to address this shift.Cyberscope has been expanding its presence across global Web3 ecosystems as demand increases for providers with expertise in smart contract auditing, protocol assurance, and compliance. TAC InfoSec has also filed an F-1 registration statement in the U.S. in connection with a proposed public listing, reflecting broader efforts to scale its cybersecurity and Web3 security businesses globally.About Cyberscope Web3 Security, Inc.Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company, is a leading provider of Web3 security, smart contract auditing, and compliance solutions, serving a global client base across decentralized finance, blockchain, and digital asset ecosystems. Founded in 2023, the company has completed over 2,700 smart contract audits and 500+ KYC verifications, securing more than $2 billion in digital assets for over 3,000 clients. Cyberscope combines automated and manual analysis to deliver high-quality security assessments and is recognized across major Web3 platforms for its speed, reliability, and technical depth.About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – NSE: TACTAC Security is a publicly listed global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management. Serving 10,000+ clients across 100+ countries, the company is among the world’s largest vulnerability management providers by client count. Its flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), enables cyber risk quantification, vulnerability assessment, and AI-driven security analysis. TAC Security holds certifications including CREST, PCI ASV, and ISO standards, and partners with global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

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