John Baiano Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Baiano, founder of J Biz Supreme Solutions Corp DBA Supreme Solutions, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how empowering business owners with liquidity and leverage transforms their growth potential.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Baiano explores how business owners can break cycles of debt, gain financial control, and leverage innovative strategies, including Bitcoin, to accelerate growth and independence. “Building wealth starts with mastering liquidity and leverage for your business,” said Baiano.John’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/john-baiano

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