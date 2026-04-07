Creatio Partners with Tahaluf to Advance Agentic, No-Code Transformation in Public and Private Sectors

New partnership enables faster, more adaptable workflow automation and CRM innovation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announces its partnership with Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions , a technology company specializing in digital transformation, enterprise systems, AI, and smart solutions. The partnership brings together Tahaluf’s implementation expertise with Creatio’s agentic, no-code platform to help organizations accelerate digital initiatives and drive greater operational agility.Through this collaboration, Tahaluf will leverage Creatio’s platform to deliver tailored workflow automation and CRM solutions that empower organizations across public and private sectors to modernize processes, enhance customer engagement, and scale operations with greater speed and flexibility.“This partnership with Creatio strengthens our ability to offer flexible, future ready digital solutions to our partners and clients,” said Dr. Ahmed Alkaabi, Chief Executive Officer at Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions. “By combining our local expertise and implementation capabilities with Creatio’s no code platform, we can help organizations adapt faster to evolving business needs.”Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading agentic platform with no-code capabilities for workflow automation and CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“We see a clear shift toward platforms that give organizations more ownership and control over how they operate. By partnering with Tahaluf, we are helping more teams move away from rigid systems and toward solutions that can evolve continuously with their business,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About TahalufTahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions is a UAE based technology company specializing in digital transformation, enterprise systems, artificial intelligence, and smart solutions. Tahaluf works closely with government entities, enterprises, and strategic partners to design and deliver scalable, secure, and future ready technology solutions aligned with national and organizational priorities.For more information, please visit www.tahaluf.ai About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

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