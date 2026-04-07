Crosshub to Showcase ‘V·Pay’ Identity-Based Payment Solution at GITEX AI ASIA 2026

CROSSHUB demonstrated its secondary authentication process using Voice AI at the MWC 2026 held in Barcelona, Spain, last March. Crosshub is a DeepTech company developing a next-generation hybrid identity authentication and payment service based on SSI.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosshub (CEO Jaeseol Jay Kim ) announced its participation in GITEX AI ASIA 2026, where it will unveil its integrated identity authentication and payment solution, V·Pay, as part of its global market expansion strategy.Crosshub is a global technology company specializing in trust-based identity authentication and payment infrastructure for the digital economy. By combining Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) and Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technologies, the company aims to strengthen user-centric data sovereignty and build a secure, scalable transaction ecosystem.Its solutions are designed to seamlessly connect online and offline environments, supporting a wide range of applications across industries such as airports, duty-free retail, general retail, and financial services. The company emphasizes its ability to overcome the limitations of traditional centralized authentication systems by enabling secure verification without exposing original personal data and enhancing user convenience.Crosshub’s technological competitiveness has gained global recognition, including winning the Best Innovation Award in the FinTech category at CES 2026. Building on this achievement, the company is actively expanding its presence across the United States and Asia.At GITEX AI ASIA 2026, Crosshub will highlight its flagship solution, V·Pay, which integrates decentralized identity (DID)-based authentication with payment functionality. The solution enables users to complete transactions securely without the need for physical cards or switching between multiple applications.Unlike conventional DID-based systems, V·Pay selectively provides only verification results to service providers, ensuring that sensitive personal data is never exposed externally. The company will also introduce a Voice AI interface that enhances both security and user experience through voice-based authentication.Designed for global mobility environments, V·Pay enables fast and seamless authentication and payment processes at airports, duty-free shops, and smart retail spaces. The solution is particularly optimized for international travelers and global consumers, where speed, security, and convenience are critical.Crosshub stated that its participation in the exhibition aims to validate V·Pay in the global market while expanding strategic partnerships. With demand for digital payments and identity authentication rapidly increasing across Asia, the company plans to explore collaboration opportunities based on real-world use cases and refine its market-entry strategies through engagement with global enterprises and investors.The company is also accelerating its global expansion strategy. Headquartered in Tokyo, Crosshub is preparing to establish offices in key global hubs, including Silicon Valley, Paris, Singapore, and Hanoi. In Europe, it is strengthening its network through Station F, while in Asia, it is actively exploring partnerships with airports, retail operators, and fintech companies.Key potential partners include airport operators such as Changi Airport Group, global duty-free companies such as Lotte Duty Free and DFS Group, and global payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard. These collaborations are expected to maximize V· Pay’s effectiveness in mobility-driven consumption environments, particularly in airports and the travel retail sector.During the exhibition, Crosshub will present live demonstrations of V·Pay based on real-world use cases, with a focus on airport and retail scenarios. The company also plans to arrange meetings with global buyers and investors and participate in networking events to identify new partnership opportunities.Looking ahead, Crosshub aims to accelerate the commercialization of V·Pay by transitioning ongoing pilot projects with major financial groups in Korea, Laos, and Vietnam into full-scale deployments. The company plans to expand into high-demand markets, including the United States, Europe, and Singapore, while broadening the application of its integrated authentication and payment solution across industries.Crosshub stated that it will continue advancing its technology by balancing security and user convenience, with the long-term goal of establishing itself as a global leader in digital identity authentication and payment infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.