Welding Technology Clad in AI, Building the Future of Manufacturing... WELDING KOREA 2026 Opens in Changwon, Korea

A scene from the show floor of WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION An official from OTOS Technology introducing Welding Camera Helmets to buyers at the company booth A scene from the Robot Welding Conference 2026 A student from a welding technical school trying welding technology by Withus A scene from the Business Lounge of WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION

To be held from May 12 to 15 at the Changwon Convention Center (CECO), featuring 85 companies and 380 booths.

CHANGWON, GYEONGSANGNAM-DO, SOUTH KOREA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - On-site demonstrations of smart manufacturing and automation solutions.- Overseas buyers from 8 nations to participate, raising expectations for global market expansion.In Changwon, the mecca of the Korean manufacturing industry, the 22nd Korea International Welding & Cutting Automation Show ( WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION ), hosted by Gyeongsangnam-do and Changwon City, will be held for four days from Tuesday, May 12, to Friday, May 15, at the Changwon Convention Center (CECO).Co-organized by the Gyeongnam Tourism Organization, Korea Welding Industry Cooperative, Gyeongnam AI·Robot Industry Association, Korean Welding and Joining Society, and EXPORUM, WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION will feature 85 companies and approximately 380 booths showcasing the latest welding, cutting, and automation technologies, as well as smart manufacturing solutions.At this event, visitors can witness demonstrations of innovative welding technologies immediately applicable to industrial sites, such as AI-based vision-recognition welding systems, smart automation solutions, digital welding equipment, AR (Augmented Reality) welding simulators, and metal additive manufacturing (3D printing) technology. Furthermore, various automation solutions that utilize collaborative robots and smart manufacturing technologies will be introduced, outlining a future direction for enhancing manufacturing productivity and quality competitiveness.During the exhibition, various professional programs designed to track industrial trends will also be operated. Events such as the ‘Robot Welding Conference 2026,’ the ‘Symposium of Commercialization Strategies for WAAM Metal Additive Manufacturing,’ the ‘Gyeongnam-Style Manufacturing-Specialized Physical AI Tech Exchange,’ and the ‘Smart Welding Automation Open Seminar’ will be held simultaneously. These sessions aim to strengthen technical exchange and cooperation networks between industry, academia, and research institutes. Additionally, a commemorative ‘Welding Day’ event will be held on Thursday, May 14, providing a venue for exchange and harmony among industry professionals.Moreover, buyers from eight countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, and Turkey, are scheduled to visit the exhibition for 1:1 export consultations with participating Korean companies. This is expected to significantly assist small but strong manufacturers in the Gyeongnam region in expanding their global sales channels and creating overseas business opportunities. In particular, a large number of overseas buyers in the shipbuilding, aerospace, and construction sectors are expected to participate, which is anticipated to play a positive role in strengthening the export competitiveness of domestic manufacturing companies.An official from the exhibition stated, “WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION is centered on automation technologies and smart welding solutions that can be applied directly to the actual welding industry field. We expect that AI and advanced welding technology will serve as a new turning point in increasing productivity and quality competitiveness at manufacturing sites."Detailed schedules and participation information related to the exhibition can be found on the official website.

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