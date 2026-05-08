TenCL Partners with VI Group to Officially Enter the Vietnamese Market with ‘CALI CLUB’

Photo of kids playing LAVA game in CALI CLUB | Photo provided by TenCL Photo of a kid playing at Climbing Zone in CALI CLUB | Photo provided by TenCL Photo of a kid playing Tag Guerrilla Game in CALI CLUB | Photo provided by TenCL Photo of a kid riding the Zip Line in CALI CLUB | Photo provided by TenCL Poster promoting CALI CLUB's Grand Opening in Vietnam | Image provided by TenCL

Korean-style play brand combining IT technology and sports-based play content begins full-scale expansion into Southeast Asia

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --· TenCL × VI Group officially enters the Vietnamese market with CALI CLUB , Korea’s leading K-Play Contents brand· The first CALI CLUB Vietnam store will open on May 9 on the 5th floor of Vincom Mega Mall Thao Dien in Ho Chi Minh City TenCL, Inc. (“TenCL”) is accelerating the entry of CALI CLUB, Korea’s leading K-Play Contents brand, into the Vietnamese market in partnership with VI Group, one of Vietnam’s leading private equity groups.TenCL announced that it will officially open the first CALI CLUB store in Vietnam on May 9, located on the 5th floor of Vincom Mega Mall Thao Dien in Ho Chi Minh City. This opening marks TenCL’s first official expansion into the Southeast Asian market, built on its expertise in operating technology-driven play content in Korea and its vision to introduce Korean-style play content to global audiences.CALI CLUB is a next-generation K-Play Contents space that goes beyond a conventional indoor playground by combining sports-based play content with IT technology. Upon entry, children wear tag bands and enjoy various attractions throughout the venue, earning points and rewards through the tag system. By integrating physical activity, game elements, and a reward system, CALI CLUB allows children to move, challenge themselves, and become naturally immersed in play.The Vietnam expansion began in 2024, when TenCL and VI Group began reviewing CALI CLUB’s local market potential together. VI Group is one of Vietnam’s major private equity groups, with a portfolio that includes international schools, Galaxy cinemas, Timezone Vietnam, Jump Arena, and various well-known F&B brands, as well as businesses in the culture and entertainment sectors. To strengthen its competitiveness in Vietnam’s entertainment sector, VI Group had been continuously exploring new types of differentiated, family-oriented play content. VI Group determined that CALI CLUB’s technology-based infrastructure, game elements, and operating model were well-suited to the Vietnamese market.In 2025, the two companies officially established a joint venture in Vietnam and began accelerating CALI CLUB’s local expansion. TenCL provides brand content planning, technology systems, and operational know-how. At the same time, VI Group supports business expansion through its local network, real estate infrastructure, investment execution capabilities, and experience in entertainment operations in Vietnam.CALI CLUB Vietnam’s first store will open at Vincom Mega Mall Thao Dien, one of Ho Chi Minh City’s major mixed-use shopping malls. Located in a commercial area with strong family visitor traffic and a solid customer base for children’s entertainment, the store aims to position itself as a new family entertainment destination where local customers can experience Korea’s representative K-Play Contents brand.TenCL currently operates multiple CALI CLUB locations in Korea and has continued to enhance its sports-based play content and tag-system-driven play experience. Through its tag system, tier-based reward structure, in-store goods, F&B linkage, and crew-led games, CALI CLUB has moved beyond a traditional play facility and become a brand that encourages repeat visits and longer-stay experiences.A TenCL representative said, “CALI CLUB is a Korean-style K-Play Contents brand that adds technology and game elements to sports-based play, allowing children to enjoy moving their bodies while having fun. The opening of our first store in Vietnam is an important starting point that confirms the potential of CALI CLUB as content that can expand beyond Korea and succeed in the global market.” The representative added, “Through our partnership with VI Group, we will establish an operating model tailored to Vietnamese consumers and build a foundation for future expansion across Southeast Asia.”A VI Group representative stated, “Demand for new experiences and differentiated content is growing in Vietnam’s family entertainment market. CALI CLUB is a highly competitive brand that combines technology, sports, play, and reward-based experiences, and we believe it has strong growth potential in the Vietnamese market.”Following its official opening on May 9, CALI CLUB Vietnam’s first store plans to roll out various opening events and experience-based promotions for local customers. Starting with this first location in Ho Chi Minh City, TenCL plans to gradually build CALI CLUB’s brand awareness in Vietnam and, in stages, open additional stores as a representative Korean K-Play Contents brand.

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