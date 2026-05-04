Welding Technology Clad in AI Builds the Future of Manufacturing... Welding AX Solutions Converge in Changwon, Korea

A main image of WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION) (AI Generated) Welding Korea 2026 + Automation Poster Scene from the Exhibition Floor of Welding Korea 2024 The group photo after the networking reception at Welding Korea 2024 Business Matching Zone at Welding Korea 2024

"Precision Welding With No Skilled Labor Required"... WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION Opens in Changwon, South Korea on May 12

CHANGWON, GYEONGSANGNAM-DO, SOUTH KOREA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --● All innovative "K-Welding" solutions, including AI, Collaborative Robots, and 3D Printing, gather in one place.● Buyers from 8 countries attend... A strong start to global market expansion for small- and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises in Korea’s Yeongnam region.● Exhibiting practical solutions for the skilled labor shortage, including "AR Simulators" that reduce costs by 75%.In Changwon, the center of Korea's manufacturing industry, an innovative stage emerges to address long-standing field challenges—such as labor shortages and technical succession—through AI and robotics.Hosted by Gyeongsangnam-do and Changwon City, the "22nd Korea International Welding & Cutting Automation Show ( WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION )" will be held for four days from May 12 (Tue) to 15 (Fri) at the Changwon Exhibition Convention Center (CECO), South Korea. This exhibition, featuring 85 companies and 380 booths, goes beyond a display of equipment to showcase practical solutions signaling the era of AX (AI Transformation) on the manufacturing floor.■ "Beginners Can Work Like Experts"... Field-Tailored Intelligent Automation Technology Takes the SpotlightWELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION offers clear answers to the "lack of skilled labor," a main concern for the Gyeongnam manufacturing belt (Gyeongnam, Busan, and Ulsan).● Intelligent Robots & Collaborative Robots (Cobots): Robotic systems that autonomously correct welding paths and identify optimal conditions via vision recognition technology will be unveiled. These demonstrate process innovations that allow non-skilled workers to achieve high-quality welding results.● Cost Reduction & Eco-Friendliness: Visitors will find practical equipment to boost the profitability of small and medium manufacturers, such as digital gas savers that drastically reduce gas consumption and AR (Augmented Reality) welding simulators that can cut training costs by up to 75%.● Next-Generation Specialized Processes: High-end, localized technologies will be showcased to demonstrate global competitiveness, including Silicon Carbide (SiC) 3D printing technology from MADDE (a spin-off startup from Hyundai Motor Group) and Asia's largest-scale Electronic Beam Welding (EBW) by UPIA.■ Buyers from 8 Countries Head to Korea... "Opening Export Routes for K-Welding Enterprises"Considering that the majority of Korean participants are small and medium-sized enterprises with high technological prowess but difficulty in pioneering markets, the WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION secretariat has focused all efforts on creating tangible business results. Key buyers in the shipbuilding, aerospace, and construction sectors from eight countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, and Turkey, will visit in large numbers to conduct 1:1 export consultations with Korean companies. This is expected to be a vital opportunity for regional manufacturing companies seeking to expand beyond the Korean market into the global market.■ From Technical Symposiums to "Welding Day"... Strengthening Industry-Academia-Research NetworkingDuring the exhibition, multidimensional programs will run concurrently to help attendees anticipate industry trends.● Future of Technology: Next-generation manufacturing strategies will be discussed through the "Robot Welding Conference 2026" and the "WAAM-based Metal Additive Manufacturing Symposium."● Venue for Exchange: On May 14 (Thu), the "Welding Day" commemorative event will be held to boost the pride of industry professionals and strengthen human networks.● AX Networking: Knowledge sharing centered on field application cases will take place through the "Gyeongnam-style Manufacturing-Specialized Physical AI Technical Exchange Meeting" and the "Smart Welding Automation Seminar."An official from the exhibition emphasized, "WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION focuses on 'survival technologies' and 'cost-reduction solutions' that can be used immediately in the field, rather than flashy slogans. It will serve as a turning point for manufacturing innovation, allowing manufacturing companies in the Gyeongsang region to leap forward once again through AI and robotics."Detailed information and participation methods for the exhibition can be found on the official website.■ About● Title: The 22nd Korea Int’l Welding & Cutting Automation Show (WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION)● Dates: May 12 (Tue) ~ May 15 (Fri), 2026● Venue: Changwon Exhibition Convention Center (CECO), Changwon, South Korea● Size: 85 Exhibitors, 380 Booths (7,720㎡)● Hosts: Gyeongsangnam-do, Changwon City● Organizers: Gyeongnam Tourism Organization, Korea Welding Industry Cooperative, Gyeongnam AI·Robot Industry Association, The Korean Welding and Joining Society, EXPORUM● Sponsors: Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, Korea Polytechnics Changwon Campus, Korea Federation of SMEs Gyeongnam Regional Headquarters, Korea Industrial Complex Corporation, The Korea SMEs & Startups Agency, Gyeongnam Federation of Small and Medium Business Convergence, Changwon National Industrial Complex Management Council, 3D Printing Research Organization, Gyeongnam Enterprises Federation, Gyeongnam Center for Creative Economy & Innovation, Gyeongnam Investment & Business Agency, Changwon Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Korea International Trade Association, Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding Association■ Concurrent Events (Event Name (Dates & Venue): Host / Organizer)● Robotic Welding Conference 2026 (May 12 (Tue), 10:00–15:10, Room 301–302): The Korean Welding and Joining Society, The Association of Korean Welding Professional Engineers / The Korean Welding and Joining Society Southeast Branch, Pukyong National University Center for Hybrid Component & Material Welding Technology● Symposium of Commercialization Strategies for WAAM Metal Additive Manufacturing (May 13 (Wed), 13:00–17:20, Room 301–302): The Korean Welding and Joining Society, Korea Institute of Materials Science / 3D Printing Research Organization● Export Consultations with Overseas Buyers (May 13 (Wed), 10:00–17:00, Exhibition Hall (3F)): WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION Secretariat● The Korean Welding and Joining Society Spring Conference (May 13 (Wed)–15 (Fri), Meeting Rooms (6F)): The Korean Welding and Joining Society● Welding Day (May 14 (Thu), 14:00–20:00, Convention Hall (3F)): The Korean Welding and Joining Society, Korea Welding Industry Cooperative, The Association of Korean Welding Professional Engineers● 2026 Gyeongnam-Style Physical AI Tech Exchange (May 14 (Thu) 13:00–15:00, Room 301): Gyeongnam AI·Robot Industry Association● 2026 Smart Welding Automation Seminar (May 14 (Thu), 13:30–15:30, Open Stage (3F)): Korea Machine Vision Industrial Association, Chomdan

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