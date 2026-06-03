Middle East’s Biggest Industry Gathering Heads to Muscat for the Upcoming Rex Fuels Expo & Conference 2026

Rex Fuels Oman 2026

MUSCAT, MUSCAT, OMAN, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global energy, infrastructure, and industrial materials sectors are set to converge in Oman as the 20th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 takes place on 27th July 2026 at the Grand Millennium Muscat, Oman. Celebrating two decades of connecting industries, markets, and decision-makers, the conference has evolved into one of the region’s most influential platforms for business networking, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships across the Bitumen, Petrochemicals, Petroproducts , Shipping & Logistics, and Steel & Steel Slag sectors.This year’s edition arrives at a particularly significant moment for the region. On 1st June 2026, the India–Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) officially comes into force, ushering in a new era of bilateral trade, investment, and industrial cooperation.The landmark agreement is envisioned to fortify supply chains, improve market access, accelerate logistics connectivity, and create new opportunities across sectors that underpin modern infrastructure and industrial development. From bitumen and petrochemicals to shipping, steel, manufacturing, and construction materials, businesses on both sides of the Arabian Sea are poised to benefit from enhanced trade facilitation and tariff liberalization.Against this backdrop, Muscat emerges as more than a conference destination. It stands as a symbol of economic transformation, regional connectivity, and growing industrial opportunity.Oman’s Infrastructure Boom Fuels DemandOver the past decade, Oman has embarked on an ambitious infrastructure journey, investing heavily in highways, industrial corridors, logistics networks, ports, and economic zones. At the heart of this transformation lies one critical material: bitumen.Demand for high-performance bitumen products continues to grow as Oman advances major road construction and urban development projects. The country’s challenging climatic conditions have also accelerated the adoption of technologically advanced solutions such as Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), warm mix asphalt technologies, recycled asphalt pavement (RAP), and low-emission paving systems.Today, bitumen is no longer viewed merely as a road-building material. It has become an indispensable enabler of connectivity, trade, tourism, and economic growth. As Oman augments its transportation infrastructure, the need for innovative and sustainable paving solutions continues to grow, creating significant opportunities for suppliers, contractors, and technology providers worldwide.Beyond Oil: A Growing Petrochemical PowerhouseWhile Oman has long been recognized as an energy-producing nation, its economic vision extends far beyond crude exports. The country is actively diversifying its economy through investments in downstream industries, manufacturing, and petrochemical development.Backed by refinery expansions, integrated industrial complexes, and investor-friendly policies, Oman is strengthening its presence across specialty chemicals, lubricants, industrial oils, polymers, plastics, and petrochemical storage and trading. This shift reflects a broader regional trend toward industrial resilience, value addition, and economic diversification.For businesses operating in the petrochemical and petroproducts sectors, Oman presents a persuasive opportunity to participate in one of the Gulf region’s fastest-evolving industrial ecosystems. The India–Oman CEPA is expected to further enhance these opportunities by facilitating trade and encouraging greater cross-border collaboration and investment.The Logistics Gateway Connecting Three ContinentsFew countries possess the strategic geographic advantages that Oman enjoys. Positioned at the crossroads of major international shipping routes, Oman serves as a natural gateway connecting the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe.World-class ports such as Sohar, Duqm, and Salalah have transformed the Sultanate into a major logistics and maritime hub. Significant investments in port modernization, industrial free zones, warehousing, and multimodal transport infrastructure have strengthened Oman’s role in global trade and supply chains.As assiduousness increasingly seeks reliable logistics networks amid geopolitical uncertainty and shifting trade patterns, Oman’s stability, neutrality, and connectivity offer a significant competitive advantage. The implementation of the India–Oman CEPA further fortifies this position by facilitating smoother trade flows and strengthening economic links between the two strategically important markets.Sustainable Construction and the Future of SteelParallel to its growth in energy and logistics, Oman’s steel sector continues to play a vital role in supporting regional infrastructure development. One area attracting increasing attention is the use of steel slag as a sustainable construction material.Once considered an industrial by-product, steel slag is now being utilized in asphalt mixtures, road base construction, cement manufacturing, and other infrastructure applications. This shift reflects the growing importance of circular economy principles and sustainable construction practices worldwide.As governments and industries place greater emphasis on environmental responsibility, innovative materials such as steel slag are expected to play an increasingly important role in building resilient and sustainable infrastructure for the future.Why Muscat, Why Now?In an era characterised by economic uncertainty and geopolitical change, Oman continues to distinguish itself through stability, constructive diplomacy, and long-term vision. Combined with progressive economic policies, world-class logistics infrastructure, and an expanding industrial base, the country offers a unique environment for business growth and investment.The timing of the conference could not be more relevant. The implementation of the India–Oman CEPA is expected to unlock new opportunities for trade, investment, technology transfer, and industrial collaboration. At the same time, industries worldwide are navigating challenges ranging from supply chain disruptions and energy market volatility to decarbonization goals and digital transformation.These developments make collaboration more important than ever.A Platform for the Next Chapter of Industrial GrowthThe 20th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 will bring together policymakers, refiners, traders, contractors, infrastructure developers, logistics leaders, technology providers, consultants, and investors under one roof.The conference will serve as a platform to explore emerging opportunities, discuss industry challenges, showcase innovation, and foster partnerships that drive sustainable growth. More importantly, it will provide businesses with a unique opportunity to capitalize on the new possibilities emerging from the India–Oman CEPA and Oman’s growing role as a regional industrial and logistics powerhouse.As Rex Fuels marks its landmark 20th edition, the event enters a new era of global relevance and strategic importance. In Muscat, against the backdrop of one of the region’s most dynamic economies, industry leaders will come together to shape the future of infrastructure, trade, energy, logistics, and industrial development.

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