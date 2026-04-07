Driver Industrial Safety Licenses Elasco Products Elasco UG5140 ADA Cable Protector Elasco UG5140 Cable Protector

Products Expected May 2026

This license allows the Elasco brand to continue to grow with an industry leader for our valued customers.” — Phil Damiano, CEO of Motis Brands

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driver Industrial Safety ™ announced today it has entered into an exclusive, world-wide licensing agreement with Motis Brands to manufacture, market and sell products under the Elasco brand. Elasco through this license agreement ensures the continued availability of products relied upon by Elasco customers across mining, utilities, entertainment, oil & gas, and industrial markets."Elasco is a brand I have deeply respected for many years. We approached them to help grow a respected brand that the industry depends on," said Ray Torres, CEO of Driver Industrial Safety™. "Elasco built something special over 30 years - a reputation for American-made quality and products that genuinely last. We're honored to continue that legacy and ensure these critical-safety products remain available to the industries that need them."LICENSING TO PRESERVE INDUSTRY-STANDARD PRODUCTSThe licensing brings Elasco's three decades of cable protection expertise into Driver's diverse portfolio of industrial safety products across six trusted brands: SafetyWhipsLED warning whips, Torowheel chocks, RhinoGuard™ cable protectors, ground protection mats, and outrigger pads, NVIZNLED displays and signal lights, Helioslighting solutions, and IDC™ safety equipment identification and industrial signage."This license allows the Elasco brand to continue to grow with an industry leader for our valued customers," said Phil Damiano, CEO of Motis Brands. "Driver shares our deep commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction. As a leader in the industrial safety market, Driver brings extensive manufacturing experience and innovative techniques that will ensure Elasco products continue to meet the high standards our customers expect."PRODUCT CONTINUITY AND AVAILABILITYDriver is committed to maintaining the quality standards that established Elasco's reputation over 30 years:• Original Product Designs: Elasco cable protectors manufactured to original specifications• Made in USA: Continued American manufacturing through Driver's Colorado production facility and select partners• Phased Production: Products will be gradually reintroduced as Driver adds tooling and capacity• Initial Availability: First products expected May 2026, with timeline updates provided as production ramps upEXPANDED CAPABILITIES FOR CUSTOMERSThe acquisition creates a comprehensive safety equipment provider, offering customers access to both the trusted Elasco product line and Driver's broader portfolio of industrial safety solutions."Our customers have relied on Elasco for years, and we want to personally assure them that access to these products will continue," Torres said. "We're working closely with the Elasco team to ensure a seamless transition that benefits every customer."ABOUT DRIVER INDUSTRIAL SAFETYDriver Industrial Safety™, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading manufacturer of safety products for industrial and commercial industries. Founded in 2004 as SafetyWhips, the company has grown to offer six branded product lines renowned for their robust quality and engineering excellence. SafetyWhipsfeatures industry-leading LED warning whips, Toroprovides heavy-duty wheel chocks, RhinoGuard™ offers durable cable protectors, ground protection mats, and outrigger pads, NVIZNspecializes in advanced LED displays and signal lights, Heliosdelivers lighting solutions, and IDC™ focuses on safety equipment identification and industrial signage. Driver Industrial Safety™ is committed to keeping worksites safe with products that lead the industry in performance and durability. Safety is All We Do! For more information, visit www.driverindustrial.com ABOUT ELASCO PRODUCTSFounded in 1988, Elasco Products established itself as a leading manufacturer of polyurethane cable protectors and drop overs, serving mining, utilities, entertainment, oil & gas, transportation, and industrial markets. Known for American-made quality and lifetime warranties, Elasco products became an industry standard over three decades.CUSTOMER INQUIRIESFor information about product availability, orders, or questions about the transition:Ray Torres, CEODriver Industrial Safety™602-424-2500sales@driverindustrial.comPhil Damiano, CEOMotis Brands / Elasco Products###MEDIA CONTACT:

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