Driver Industrial SafetyTM Unveils Revolutionary RhinoGuardTM Cable Protectors and Ground Protection Mats
The launch of RhinoGuardTM is a proud moment for Driver Industrial Safety. It reflects our commitment to providing solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driver Industrial Safety™, a leader in industrial and commercial safety solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovations under the RhinoGuard™ brand: state-of-the-art Cable Protectors and Ground Protection Mats. These new offerings are set to redefine standards in workplace safety and efficiency, catering to a broad range of industries, including temp power, entertainment, industrial, utility, construction, oil & gas, landscaping, and tree care.
— Pete Bierden, CEO, Driver Industrial Safety
Lightweight Yet Robust Cable Protectors for Enhanced Safety
Set to launch April 11, 2024, RhinoGuardTM Cable Protectors represent a leap forward in cable protection technology. Utilizing superior Reaction Injection Molding (RIM) technology, these protectors are up to 25% lighter than competing models without compromising strength. Made from polyurethane, they provide high load capacity, impact absorption, and resistance to UV and weather effects. The functional design includes a snap-on/off lid for easy access, ensuring cables and hoses up to 1.3” in diameter are securely protected under a diamond tread pattern for improved traction. The RhinoGuardTM 5-Channel Cable Protector connects with other major brands in the market. Custom color and logo options available.
Two Ground-Breaking Solutions in Ground Protection: General Purpose and Heavy Duty Mats for Unmatched Durability and Versatility
Crafted from solid high-density polyethylene, RhinoGuardTM Ground Protection Mats are engineered for unmatched durability, versatility, and environmental sustainability. Available in two specialized solutions - the General Purpose Mat for everyday applications and the Heavy Duty Mat for the toughest conditions - these mats are designed to support a remarkable load-bearing capacity, accommodating both vehicles and pedestrians with ease. Featuring dual traction surfaces for secure footing, a flexible design to adapt to varied terrains, and user-friendly features such as hand cut-outs and versatile connectors, RhinoGuardTM Mats provide the perfect solution for creating temporary roadways and walkways, ensuring ground protection across a wide range of settings.
Elevating Safety Across Industries
The RhinoGuardTM product line is designed to meet the critical needs of various sectors. The Cable Protectors are tailored for the entertainment industry, A/V and lighting distributors, studios, events, amusement parks, stadiums, concerts, temporary power, generator rental companies, oil & gas, construction, and industrial utilities. The Ground Protection Mats are ideal for utilities, construction, landscaping, oil and gas, mining, and event industries, offering a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to plywood.
"The launch of RhinoGuardTM is a proud moment for Driver Industrial Safety. It reflects our commitment to providing solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers," said Pete Bierden, CEO of Driver Industrial SafetyTM. "These products underscore our dedication to innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility."
Availability
For more information on RhinoGuardTM products or to place an order, please visit our Driver Industrial SafetyTM website at DriverIndustrialSafety.com to view our full range of safety products. To purchase RhinoGuardTM products now, visit our new website at RhinoGuardProtection.com or contact Alex Forte, Business Development Manager, at aforte@driverindustrial.com or call (303) 668-9044.
About Driver Industrial Safety™
Driver Industrial SafetyTM, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading manufacturer of safety products for industrial and commercial industries. Founded in 2004 as SafetyWhips, the company has grown to offer six branded product lines renowned for their robust quality and engineering excellence. Driver Industrial SafetyTM is committed to keeping worksites safe with products that lead the industry in performance and durability.
Alex Forte
Driver Industrial Safety
+1 303-668-9044
aforte@driverindustrial.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram