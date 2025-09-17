Driver Industrial Safety Launches RhinoGuard™ Composite Outrigger Pads to Improve Heavy Equipment Safety

RhinoGuard™ composite outrigger pad providing stable ground support under a crane outrigger at a construction job site. RhinoGuard™ composite outrigger pads (orange, black) vs. traditional wood pad — engineered for long-term durability and heavy equipment safety. RhinoGuard™ composite outrigger pad providing stable ground support under a mobile crane at a construction job site.

Targeting the $150M outrigger pad market where inadequate ground support causes 50% of crane accidents in construction, utility, and industrial operations.

Our customers asked for complete safety solutions beyond whips and chocks. RhinoGuard™ outrigger pads extend our portfolio with ground protection and stability products they can trust.” — Jesica Dziekan, VP of Sales and Marketing

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driver Industrial Safety ™, a trusted provider of job site safety solutions, today announced the launch of its RhinoGuard™ composite outrigger pads . Designed to prevent crane accidents caused by ground failure, the new pads deliver long-term ROI for contractors across construction, utility, mining, and industrial sectors.Industry data shows inadequate ground support causes 50% of crane accidents and contributes to 23% of OSHA crane-related violations annually. RhinoGuard™ pads address these risks while expanding Driver Industrial Safety’s role as a leader in crane safety equipment, heavy equipment safety, and equipment stability solutions.Traditional wood outrigger pads often warp, rot, and fail unpredictably, leading to costly replacements exceeding $500 per pad. RhinoGuard™ pads maintain consistent load ratings, resist chemicals and road salt, and pay for themselves within 6–12 months through reduced replacement costs and improved worker safety.The new RhinoGuard™ composite outrigger pads deliver key performance advantages, including:• Load capacities from 40,000–140,000 lbs• Temperature stability –40°F to 180°F• Non-conductive for electrical safety in utility work• 10–20 years of service life vs. 1–2 years for wood padsExpanding a Proven Safety Portfolio“Our customers asked for complete job site safety solutions that go beyond warning whips and wheel chocks,” said Jesica Dziekan, VP of Sales and Marketing. “RhinoGuard™ outrigger pads extend our safety portfolio alongside ground protection mats, cable protectors, and wheel chocks—delivering the reliability our customers expect.”Driver Industrial Safety™ is known for trusted products like SafetyWhipswarning whips, NVIZN™ identification displays, Torowheel chocks, and Helios™ warning lights. Adding crane outrigger pads strengthens the company’s position as a single-source provider of job site safety solutions.Live Demo and Digital Catalog AccessThe full RhinoGuard™ line is being showcased this week at the 2025 NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Denver, Booth 3663 , where attendees can see live demonstrations. For others, the product line is also available through the company’s expanded digital catalog, with volume pricing and fleet standardization options.About Driver Industrial SafetyDriver Industrial Safety™ serves construction, utility, mining, and industrial operations with comprehensive safety solutions. Its portfolio includes SafetyWhipswarning whips and lights, NVIZN™ identification displays, Torowheel chocks, Helios™ warning lights, and RhinoGuard™ cable protectors, ground protection mats, and outrigger pads. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, and Henderson, Colorado, with Canadian operations in Abbotsford, British Columbia, the company is committed to advancing workplace safety through innovative, reliable products manufactured to the highest quality standards.Media Contact:

