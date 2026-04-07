WYDOT crews will be striping in Jackson area

JACKSON, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation traffic crews will be striping traffic markings on US 26/89/189/191 south of Jackson on the 5-lane section between Hoback Junction and High School Road. The work will begin on Wednesday, April 8 and could carry into Thursday, April 9. Crews will be striping between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. The work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

The annual project is necessary to restore proper visibility of pavement markings on state highways. Due to Wyoming's harsh winter conditions and weather hazards, these lines can fade or be destroyed. WYDOT crews must re-paint these markings to provide improved safety and capacity for motorists traveling on highways.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be aware of the striping trucks on the road and to slow down accordingly. Stripers travel at reduced speeds while applying the paint and travel with a shadow car, which watches for traffic in the area. Drivers are urged to not follow stripers too closely and only pass when it is safe to do so. Drivers should be aware that driving over wet paint can reduce the reflectivity of the markings, as well as stick to your vehicle.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put their phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.