I-80 Burns Bridge demolition prompts nighttime closure of WY 213 & WY 214 Burns/Carpenter Rd.

BURNS, Wyo. — Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors are scheduled to demolish a bridge at the Interstate 80 Burns interchange, I-80 Exit 386, this week, which may cause some delays for travelers on WY 213 & WY 214 Burns/Carpenter Road.

The demolition work is focused on the westbound structures on I-80 and is expected to take place at night, between about 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

Crews will need to close WY 213 & WY 214 Burns/Carpenter Road in both directions during this work. A detour will be in place to reroute travelers during the bridge demolition.

Current traffic control measures along I-80 — including head-to-head lanes, reduced speed limits, and flaggers, among others — will continue to be in place during the bridge demolition. Motorists through the work zone should stay alert, expect delays, and be prepared to slow down. In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones.

The overall bridge replacement and pavement project first started in the summer of 2025 and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.