DPH Highlights Commitment to Improved Health During National Public Health Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 6, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In observance of National Public Health Week, April 6-12, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is affirming its commitment to improving the health and well-being of everyone in South Carolina.

Each April, National Public Health Week is observed to recognize public health contributions and address key health issues. The theme for this year’s observance is “Ready. Set. Action.,” and DPH is using the annual observance to emphasize how the agency prepares, aligns, and acts to improve health outcomes for South Carolinians.

Public health protects and improves the health of people and their communities. This work is achieved through partnerships and joint efforts by public and private organizations, communities and individuals. Each contribution is vitally important and helps create a ripple effect that can make South Carolina a healthier place to live.

“As we celebrate National Public Health Week, I’d like thank our talented and dedicated staff and our community partners, who work in tandem to improve the health outcomes in South Carolina,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “Public health is about protecting, uplifting and empowering individuals as well as communities, and we remain committed to ensuring we are connecting people with the services and tools needed to continue our progress toward a healthier future in South Carolina.”

In 2025, DPH joined the Alliance for a Healthier South Carolina and multi-sector partners from across the state in announcing the 2025–2030 South Carolina State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP), aimed at improving health outcomes across the state. The SHIP serves as a five-year roadmap for health improvement, translating population-level health data into actionable strategies that advance the well-being of all South Carolinians.

DPH also launched its DPH in Action video series last year to introduce the agency’s public health employees, partnerships and services to South Carolinians in quick, 60-second vignettes.

The efforts of DPH and its partners have had a measurable impact on the health of South Carolinians in recent years. In the United Health Foundation’s 2025 Health Rankings Annual Report, South Carolina ranked at 36, achieving its highest statewide health ranking since the report was first launched in 1990.

“At DPH, we are proud of the advancements we’ve made to improve the health and safety of residents across our state,” Simmer said. “But our work is not finished, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthening public health outcomes for every resident of our state. By focusing on evidence‑based practices and proactive collaboration, we’re ensuring that our efforts make a meaningful and measurable difference.”

If you are interested in joining DPH’s team of professionals who are a passion for making a difference in the health of our state, visit dph.sc.gov/careers.

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