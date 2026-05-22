Rabid Cat Confirmed in Anderson County; One Person and Six Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 22, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a gray and black cat from a feral cat colony found near Holliday Dam and Leach roads in Anderson, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. Six other feral cats part of the cat colony were potentially exposed.

The cat was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing May 20, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies May 21, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this cat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Anderson office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. Stray and feral cats serve as a significant source for rabies exposure. If pets in the area have received any unexplained injuries or have been seen interacting with feral cats in recent weeks, please contact your veterinarian’s office.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, which is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This cat is the sixth animal in Anderson County to test positive for rabies in 2026. There have been 38 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, 11 of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Anderson County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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