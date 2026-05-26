DPH Urges Residents to Take Simple Precautions as Mosquito Season Begins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 27, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) reminds South Carolinians of several tips to help prevent mosquito bites and eliminate mosquito larval habitats while enjoying time outside this summer.

There are at least 61 different species of mosquitoes in South Carolina, but fortunately not all of them bite people. Often, mosquitoes are simply a nuisance, but some species can pose serious health risks to people and animals by spreading disease.

The most common diseases that could potentially be carried by mosquitoes in South Carolina include: West Nile, eastern equine encephalitis, La Crosse encephalitis, Saint Louis encephalitis virus and dog/cat heartworm. West Nile virus is the most common disease concern for people.

DPH does not perform mosquito control. Mosquito control programs are managed at the local level. However, the agency does provide current information that helps individuals, communities and local mosquito control programs take action to reduce mosquito populations and prevent bites.

“As we head into the summer months, the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses should not be overlooked,” said Dr. Chris Evans, DPH State Public Health Entomologist. “When we each take small actions to eliminate breeding areas and prevent bites, we strengthen our defense against mosquito‑borne illnesses and contribute to a safer, healthier summer for everyone in South Carolina.”

Mosquitoes can develop in water that stands for more than 5 days. DPH recommends following the “7 Ts” to keep your home and yard mosquito-free:

TIP over anything that can hold water, such as toys, plant saucers or vases. To disrupt mosquito breeding cycles, change water often, even daily, in items like dog bowls and bird baths.

TOSS or recycle any unwanted yard items that may collect water, such as old tires, junk, or trash.

TURN over items that can hold water like children’s pools, wheelbarrows, or buckets.

TIGHTEN tarps over items like boats, wood piles, grills, and pools.

TAKE CARE of your property. Clean out debris from ditches, drains, and gutters. Keep grass cut low and trim or remove overgrown plants.

TREAT items that can’t be drained or emptied with appropriate mosquito control products.

TEAM UP and talk with neighbors about reducing mosquitoes in and around your home and neighborhood.

If you must be outside when mosquitoes are active, applying a mosquito repellent - either a spray or wipe - to your skin or clothing will help protect you from mosquito bites. Use products containing one of the four active ingredients that have been registered and approved as safe and effective by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Additionally, it is recommended you wear light-colored clothing, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long trousers made of tightly woven fabrics and tuck the pants' cuffs into your socks or boots.

DPH works in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor mosquito populations for disease that can be spread to humans. DPH’s mosquito surveillance program includes trapping and testing mosquitoes across the state and monitoring mosquito-borne disease activity in birds and domestic animals.

DPH also conducts surveillance for human cases of disease spread by mosquitoes. DPH notifies and provides local mosquito control programs or jurisdictions with recommendations for conducting mosquito control activities in response to mosquito-borne diseases detected in birds, mosquitoes, people, and animals.

Residents can assist DPH’s mosquito-borne virus monitoring by submitting certain species of dead birds for lab testing. DPH’s dead bird surveillance program takes place each year from mid-March through November and helps identify where and when there is an increase in West Nile virus activity so additional control measures can be taken.

For more information on steps to prevent mosquito bites and eliminate mosquito larval habitats, visit dph.sc.gov/mosquitoes. Visit dph.sc.gov/vbdoutreach for educational materials related to vector-borne diseases.

Earlier this year, DPH launched a Mosquito-Borne Disease Dashboard, offering comprehensive data related to cases and rates of West Nile virus, malaria, and dengue among South Carolina residents.

Additionally, DPH’s Mosquito-Borne Disease Viewer features data on the most current case counts of mosquito-borne disease in birds, mosquitoes and certain animals.

###