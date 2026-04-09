ThoughtFarmer Completes Native AI Suite with General Availability of AI Assistant

ThoughtFarmer Intranet AI Assistant

Conversational AI gives employees instant, cited answers from the organization's content, while keeping knowledge secure and under administrative control

Employees want AI Assistant to find information about people, not just processes, so we built in the ability to answer questions about colleagues' skills, locations, departments, and contact details.” — Darren Gibbons, President

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThoughtFarmer , a leading intranet software provider that centralizes organizational knowledge and employee connectivity, announces the general availability of AI Assistant , completing a three-part native AI suite that includes AI Create and AI Enhance.The ThoughtFarmer AI Assistant is a conversational chatbot designed to answer employee questions using an organization’s proprietary intranet content. Unlike public AI models, AI Assistant retrieves answers exclusively from administrator-selected documents and articles, while respecting existing page-level permissions and providing direct citations for every response.Employees lose time hunting for policies, procedures, and the right person to contact. AI Assistant changes that by giving every employee a fast, reliable way to get answers grounded in their organization's own content.AI Assistant allows employees to query internal knowledge bases using natural language, including questions about colleagues' skills, locations, departments, and contact details.Key capabilities include:- Answers only from approved content: Responses are drawn exclusively from administrator-selected content, so employees always get information that's relevant, accurate, and specific to their organization.- Respects existing permissions: Each employee only sees answers based on content they're already authorized to access with no unauthorized data exposure.- Works with existing files: AI Assistant pulls from intranet pages and attached files, including Word, PDF, Excel, and PowerPoint documents.- Always cites its sources: Every response includes a direct link to the originating page so employees can verify information or read further.Enterprise-grade security and regional data residencyDesigned for high-governance industries, the AI Assistant architecture is built on a foundation of responsible AI and verified trust. The system ensures that organizational knowledge remains secure, private, and fully under administrative control.Infrastructure and compliance highlights:- Zero model training: ThoughtFarmer does not use customer data to train or fine-tune third-party LLMs; proprietary information remains exclusively within the customer’s environment- Regional data sovereignty: Dedicated regional data centers ensure compliance with local jurisdictional storage and processing requirements- Administrative governance: AI features are disabled by default and require an explicit opt-in, allowing administrators to control exactly which groups and content topics are enabled for AI access.- Secure processing: All requests are processed in memory. Communication between ThoughtFarmer and AI models transit via private, encrypted AWS subnets to ensure data isolation.About ThoughtFarmerThoughtFarmer is an intranet software company that helps mid-market and enterprise organizations build a single, trusted source of truth for internal knowledge and communications. A G2 High Performer in the Employee Intranet category, ThoughtFarmer serves customers across many industries including banking, healthcare, legal, education, government, and engineering. Learn more about ThoughtFarmer's AI Assistant.

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