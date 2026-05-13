ThoughtFarmer's 2026 Ebook: 39 Actionable Learnings and 13 Playbooks from Award-Winning Intranets

2026 Award Winning Intranets eBook

Recognizing Excellence in Engagement, Transformation, Impact, and Design Across ThoughtFarmer's Global Customer Base

Our customers show us time and again what an intranet can be when it’s treated as more than just a place to post policies. The bar keeps getting higher, and this year’s winners raised it again.” — Carolien Dekeersmaeker, Director of Customer Success, ThoughtFarmer

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThoughtFarmer , a leading intranet software provider, has released the 2026 Award Winning Intranets ebook featuring winners of its Best Intranet Awards. The ebook includes 39 actionable learnings and 13 proven intranet playbooks drawn from the most competitive submission field in the program's history: 53 entries representing more than 34,000 employees.This year's winners span a range of industries and organization sizes, each demonstrating what a well-built intranet can achieve:Best Intranet for Engagement: RICKThe RICK Hub earned top honors for driving organization-wide participation through recognition, community, and gamification. 86% of employees have earned gamification medals and 93% maintain active profiles across the 400-person planning, engineering, and design firm.Best Intranet for Transformation: Northwest Regional Education Service DistrictThe Nest transformed from a static archive into a dynamic staff hub. Homepage traffic jumped from 6,400 to over 61,000 unique monthly views, and content ownership expanded from one administrator to more than 50 editors.Best Intranet for Impact: Western State BankThe Vault centralized fragmented systems into a single digital workplace. Internal communication scores rose from 6.32 to 7.32, and employee frustration around finding resources dropped 17%.Best Intranet for Design: New York State Office of Cannabis ManagementSTASH earned first place for a disciplined teal-and-gold design system applied consistently across all content levels, complete with a staff-sourced name, cannabis-themed navigation, and mascot Sprout McScout.“The Best Intranet Awards are really my favorite time of the year! Our customers show us time and again what an intranet can be when it’s treated as more than just a place to post policies," said Carolien Dekeersmaeker, Director of Customer Success at ThoughtFarmer. "It becomes the center of how people work day-to-day, how they connect, and find each other. The bar keeps getting higher, and this year’s winners raised it again."The full list of winners and finalists, judge remarks, and intranet highlights is available at thoughtfarmer.com/blog/2026-best-intranet-awards About ThoughtFarmerThoughtFarmer is an intranet software company that helps mid-market and enterprise organizations build a single, trusted source of truth for internal knowledge and communications. Through its biennial Best Intranet Awards, ThoughtFarmer benchmarks excellence across its global customer community, setting a standard for what modern digital workplaces can achieve. A G2 High Performer in the Employee Intranet category, ThoughtFarmer serves customers across many industries including banking, healthcare, legal, education, government, and engineering. Learn more at thoughtfarmer.com.

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