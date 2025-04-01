ThoughtFarmer Emerges as Leading Intranet Solution for Engineering & Construction

Intranet solutions for engineering and construction

Innovative platform addresses communication challenges, knowledge retention, and safety compliance for AEC organizations

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThoughtFarmer today announced its strategic expansion in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector, building on proven success with industry leaders like RICK Engineering, STO Building Group, and Thurber Engineering. The company is intensifying its focus on solutions that address the sector's unique challenges: connecting dispersed field and office teams, preserving institutional knowledge amid workforce transitions, and digitizing safety compliance processes.Breaking Down Communication Barriers:AEC firms operate in one of today's most challenging communication environments, with teams distributed across multiple offices, job sites, and remote locations. In fact, 67% of workers cite silos as the biggest barrier to collaboration."Our platform creates a central hub where everyone can access the latest project updates, safety information, and company announcements, regardless of their location," said Darren Gibbons, President at ThoughtFarmer.With experienced professionals nearing retirement and many AEC firms facing staffing challenges, preserving institutional knowledge has become a critical priority. Simultaneously, inefficient safety and compliance processes continue to burden organizations.ThoughtFarmer addresses both challenges by providing tools to capture expertise before it walks out the door while transforming manual workflows and cumbersome PDF forms into streamlined digital processes for safety reporting, compliance training, and onboarding.Success Stories From The Field:RICK Engineering, a multi-disciplinary firm with over 560 employees across 10 offices, implemented ThoughtFarmer to connect their dispersed teams and centralize critical information."I'm seeing the change happen even faster than anticipated," said Jennifer Shenefield, Communications Manager at RICK. "We have news going up constantly — every month we have 12 to 20 news articles posted. People are really excited about having that constant information flow. We never had this before."Similarly, Thurber Engineering leveraged ThoughtFarmer to preserve institutional knowledge and improve collaboration across their offices."It's been such a game changer — the traffic is constant, and everyone loves it," said Alexandria King, marketing and communication lead at Thurber Engineering.ThoughtFarmer's success in the AEC sector stems from its understanding of the industry's unique challenges:- Connecting teams: Mobile accessibility ensures field workers remain connected- Knowledge retention: Tools for documenting and sharing expertise- Safety management: Compliance training and reporting with digital forms that teams can complete from anywhere- Project collaboration: Instant access to the most up-to-date project informationEngineering and construction firms looking to improve team connectivity and streamline processes can learn more at ThoughtFarmer.com or visit our Engineering solutions page.About ThoughtFarmer:ThoughtFarmer provides an award-winning intranet platform that helps employees share knowledge, stay informed, and feel connected. The company serves hundreds of global organizations with customizable solutions that boost engagement, improve communication, and streamline processes.

