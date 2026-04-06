Simi Computer and IT Solutions Hosts Live Cybersecurity Zoom Q&A on Feb. 25, Noon Pacific Time

Simi Computer and IT Solutions Logo Jeff Miller Building Sign - Simi Computer and IT Solutions

We will host a live Cybersecurity Zoom Q&A to help residents and businesses strengthen their defenses against fast-evolving digital threats.

Cyber threats have changed dramatically, but one thing hasn’t: informed users make the strongest first line of defense.” — Jeff Miller

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simi Computer and IT Solutions will host a live Cybersecurity Zoom Q&A today to help local residents and businesses strengthen their defenses against fast-evolving digital threats. The interactive session will spotlight the most current attack trends and provide practical tips to recognize and avoid cyber scams, with time reserved for attendee questions.

As threat actors continue to target small and mid-sized organizations as well as individuals, the event is designed to translate complex security issues into clear, actionable guidance. Attendees will learn how to identify the latest phishing and social engineering tactics, understand common malware and ransomware behaviors, and apply everyday habits that reduce risk across devices, email, and cloud accounts.

The session will emphasize prevention strategies that are affordable and immediately implementable. Topics will include recognizing red flags in emails and texts, verifying links and attachments, using strong authentication practices, keeping systems updated, and establishing simple backup routines that can speed recovery. A moderated Q&A will allow participants to raise real-world scenarios and receive direct, expert feedback.

“I’ve been working on computers and computer security since my Dad bought a Radio Shack TRS-80 in the mid 1980s,” said Jeff Miller, owner of Simi Computer and IT Solutions. “Cyber threats have changed dramatically, but one thing hasn’t: informed users make the strongest first line of defense. This conversation is about giving people the clarity and confidence to spot scams before they cause damage.”

Whether attendees manage a growing business, secure a home network, or simply want to protect personal data, the discussion will focus on practical steps that deliver outsized impact. The event will also address how managed IT and cybersecurity best practices complement internal processes, helping teams reduce downtime, maintain compliance, and respond faster when incidents occur.

The Zoom Q&A is open to the community, and participants are encouraged to bring their questions. Details and the meeting link by sending an email to Jeff@SimiIT.com and requesting an invite to the Q&A. Organizations interested in tailored follow-up sessions or staff awareness training can inquire during the event or through the company’s website.

Simi Computer and IT Security has over 30 years of experience protecting computers, servers and networks.

Media Contact:

Pam Hoffman

805-584-9199

Pam@SimiIT.com

www.SimiIT.com

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